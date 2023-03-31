IPL 2023: From Mumbai Indians' 1,408 to Gujarat Titans' 79 - Most sixes hit by existing teams in mega event

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition is set to kick off on Friday evening (March 31) with the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) taking on the four-time winners MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. Over the years, the craze of the cash-rich league has increased and the upcoming season is also keenly awaited.

The ten-team tournament will once again see a plethora of superstar cricketers rub shoulders against each other on the 22-yard cricket strip. The season promises to be filled with several close games, tough battle for the playoffs spot, plenty of boundaries, records being broken, etc.

Ahead of the new season, here's a look at most sixes hit by the existing teams in the IPL:

Team Sixes Span Mumbai Indians 1,408 2008-2022 Royal Challengers Bangalore 1,377 2008-2022 Punjab Kings 1,276 2008-2022 Chennai Super Kings 1,268 2008-2022 Kolkata Knight Riders 1,226 2008-2022 Delhi Capitals 1,146 2008-2022 Rajasthan Royals 1,011 2008-2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad 776 2013-2022 Lucknow Super Giants 115 2022-2022 Gujarat Titans 79 2022-2022

Thus, the Rohit Sharma-led MI franchise -- the most successful IPL team with five titles -- leads this list by a whisker. They have hit as many as 1,408 sixes and are closely followed by the Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who have had some big hitters in their rich history including Universe Boss Chris Gayle.

The Dhoni-led CSK franchise are at the fourth spot, with them missing two seasons (in 2016 and 2017) due to their spot-fixing ban. The list sees the last season's debutants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat at the bottom and the duo are expected to move up the ladder in the coming seasons.

The IPL 2023 edition will mark the return of home-and-away format after a long gap of four years. The tournament is once again expected to be a closely-fought mega event.