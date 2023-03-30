IPL 2023: 100-WIN CLUB! CSK, MI, RCB and two others feature in the elite list

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition, which kicks off on March 31, here's a look at the teams with 100 or more wins in the history of the showpiece event - (Image Credit: IPL/BCCI).

Mumbai Indians (MI)

The five-time winners have most wins in the history of the tournament. The Mumbai-based franchise lead the 100-win club with 129 victories under their belt after the end of IPL 2022. MI have 129 wins and 98 losses with a win percentage of 56.7.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

The MS Dhoni-led CSK franchise come second with 121 wins and 86 losses. They have featured in 13 out of 15 seasons, missing two due to their spot-fixing ban. Dhoni & Co. will look to add more wins under their belt and claim their fifth title, coming at par with their arch-rivals MI, in IPL 2023 edition.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

The Shahrukh Khan-co-owned KKR franchise occupy the third spot in the 100-win club. They have 113 triumphs along with 106 losses with 69 out of these wins coming under Gautam Gambhir, under whom they won IPL 2012 and 2014.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

RCB follow KKR in the elite club. The Virat Kohli-starrer franchise have so far won 107 games in the cash-rich league. They have ended as the runners-up in IPL 2009, 2011 and 2016.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

The Delhi franchise, previously known as the Delhi Daredevils (DD), occupy the fifth spot in this 100-win club. They have won 100 encounters in the IPL while losing a whopping 118 of them. DC and RCB are the only two sides in this club with more losses than wins.

