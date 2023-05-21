IPL 2023: Rinku Singh joins Suryakumar Yadav, Shaun Marsh in elite after 67 off 33 against LSG
Story highlights
The southpaw scored 474 runs in 14 matches this season at an average of 59.25 at a strike rate of 149 with four fifties to become the highest run scorer for KKR this season.
Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh needs no introduction now after his exploits in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The left-hand batsman, after his final innings of the current season, joined an elite list of uncapped players who have scored 450 or more runs in a single season.
Rinku leads KKR
The southpaw scored 474 runs in 14 matches this season at an average of 59.25 at a strike rate of 149 with four fifties to become the highest run scorer for KKR this season. His most famous innings came against Gujarat Titans when he smacked five back-to-back sixes on the last fives balls of the match to take his team home.
The league of 450+ uncapped players
Rinku, with 474 runs in 2023, joined a unique of player including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan to score 450+ runs in a single season as an uncapped player. Jaiswal leads the list with 625 runs in 2023 season, surpassing Shaun Marsh's 616 runs in 2011 season for Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab).
Ishan Kishan is at number three in the list with his 516-run season in 2020 with Mumbai Indians. At four and five is Suryakumar Yadav, having scored 512 and 480 in 2018 and 2020 season, respectively, both with MI. Rinku comes next with 474 runs and Devdutt Padikkal is seventh for his 473-run season with RCB in 2020.
Rinku almost took KKR home against LSG
In KKR's last league game, the team needed 41 runs in 12 balls while chasing 177 and Rinku managed to hit 39 of them. Needing 21 runs off the final over, Rinku got the strike on the second ball and after two wide and two dot balls the equation read 18 off three.
The KKR star smacked a six, a four and a six as his team just fell short by one run and Rinku finished not out on 67 off 33 balls. KKR finished at seventh position with 12 points in 14 games, winning six and losing eight matches.
