IPL 2023: Rinku Singh joins Suryakumar Yadav, Shaun Marsh in elite after 67 off 33 against LSG

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Rinku Singh needs no introduction now after his exploits in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The left-hand batsman, after his final innings of the current season, joined an elite list of uncapped players who have scored 450 or more runs in a single season.

Rinku leads KKR

The southpaw scored 474 runs in 14 matches this season at an average of 59.25 at a strike rate of 149 with four fifties to become the highest run scorer for KKR this season. His most famous innings came against Gujarat Titans when he smacked five back-to-back sixes on the last fives balls of the match to take his team home.

The league of 450+ uncapped players

Rinku, with 474 runs in 2023, joined a unique of player including Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan to score 450+ runs in a single season as an uncapped player. Jaiswal leads the list with 625 runs in 2023 season, surpassing Shaun Marsh's 616 runs in 2011 season for Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab).