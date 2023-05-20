IPL playoff scenarios: What MI and RCB need to do to clinch a place in last four? | Know More

With just two matches to go in the Indian Premier League (IPL) league phase, everyone’s eyes are cast upon the playoff scenario as five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lead the scramble for one place. Currently, RCB stand in pole position to make the playoffs but will have to be at their fluent best against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, May 21. Yes, it rained. It stopped. And it was business as usual an hour later. 🤷‍♂️#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/oIKEvCm6ij — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 20, 2023 × What is on offer for Sunday? Mumbai, Bangalore and Rajasthan will have a decisive day on Sunday as they all could make the playoffs with a certain set of results achieved. In the early start, five-time champions Mumbai will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium while RCB will play GT at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in the final league match of the IPL 2023 season.

Currently, all three – MI, RCB and RR are on 14 points and their net run rates are -0.128, 0.180 and 0.148 respectively. What needs to happen for MI? Rohit Shamra’s side will have to win at any cost on Sunday evening to stand a chance to make the playoffs. A defeat will see an end to their campaign while a washout remains out of reckoning as there is no rain expected in the city of dreams. MI’s win will be academic if RCB win their contest against GT meaning they will be out of the IPL.

MI need to win by 79 runs or more and hope RCB lose to GT, this will help them boost their NRR and go better than Faf du Plessis’s side. What needs to happen for RCB? As things stand, a win will see RCB through to the playoffs with no burden of margin of win as they will end up with better NRR than MI, even if they win the earlier match against SRH. RCB can still go through with a defeat if they lose by five or fewer runs or with three balls to spare against GT; this is coupled with a small-margin win for MI.

A defeat for RCB by five runs or more will see their NRR worsen and finish fifth, so in probability RCB will have to win.

ALSO READ | Forget retiring this season, Hussey's latest prediction about Dhoni could see him playing for next 5 years What needs to happen for RR? RR still have a realistic chance of making the playoffs but will need help from defending champions GT. A defeat for RCB by more than five runs or with more than three balls to spare will see RR end with better NRR but will also need MI to lose to SRH.

A win for MI will see RR’s end in the competition by the time RCB begin their final league chapter against GT.

