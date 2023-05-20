Forget retiring this season, Hussey's latest prediction about Dhoni could see him playing for next 5 years

Everyone’s favourite, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is going anywhere. While he upped his game about letting everyone guess by when he will hang his boots from the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey’s latest prediction is set to blow the roof off.

In a recent interaction with the PTI, Hussey said Dhoni, aged 41, is still motivated to deliver for his team and appears into training fresh, and hasn’t shown signs of slowing down amid speculations of him retiring following this season.

Ahead of CSK’s final league match against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, Hussey shared his thoughts on Thala, as Dhoni’s fans often call him, saying given how he is going about his business, he won’t get surprised to see Dhoni playing for another five years in this league. The former IPL winner with CSK, Hussey, added Dhoni’s six-hitting ability hasn’t diminished either.

"He's still batting very well, is still motivated to coming into training and working on his game, and hitting the ball well. We've seen he comes late in the innings and finishes things well,” Hussey told PTI, as quoted in India Today.

“He's still got the six-hitting ability, while he's enjoying it and is contributing to the team then there is no reason why he can't keep going for maybe another five years,” Mr. Cricket added. Hussey reveals reason behind MS' batting position this season While CSK’s top order had made headlines several times this season for outstanding outings, Dhoni’s cameos on a few occasions where he came and hit two sixes off the last two overs also got the crowd cheering. The former Indian captain has been struggling with the troubled knee and cannot run much, and as pointed out by Hussey, it is one of the reasons MS came so late to bat during all the innings.

"I think it's pretty clear that he likes to come in the last few overs, that's his plan," Hussey said while talking about MS Dhoni’s knee injury.

"It's been well documented that his knee has not been a 100 per cent, and he's trying to get through the matches as best as he can throughout the tournament. So, I think he doesn't want to come in the 10th, 11th or 12th over and have to run those quick doubles all the time, that's going to put pressure on the knee," CSK’s batting coach added.

Meanwhile, in 13 matches, Dhoni has scored 98 runs at an average of 49 and strike rate of 196.

CSK’s last league match is against DC, and for the them to qualify for the playoffs and finish in top two, Chennai has to win the game.