IPL 2023, Match 67th: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - Match preview and result prediction

The match everyone has been waiting for is finally upon us – the return leg of Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. With Delhi regaining top form in the final hour and Chennai needing to cross the last hurdle to finish in the top two, this match promises to deliver. As Delhi is out of the tournament following a dismal start, they will aim to upset CSK’s rhythm in Saturday’s afternoon clash as the playoffs approach.

The hosts Delhi Capitals are coming off a close win over Punjab Kings in Dharamsala and will aim to finish on a high against the qualification-seeking CSK side. With captain David Warner and Prithvi Shaw scoring runs at the top against PBKS, something DC would have liked to have happened earlier, Delhi’s batting got the much-needed confidence.

The overseas pair of South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw and England’s Phil Salt is also delivering with the bat, while Axar Patel and upcoming superstar Aman Khan are there to take care of the proceedings in the slog overs. The bowling looks sorted, with the Indian quartet living to the expectations.

With nothing to lose in their final league game this season, DC will come all guns blazing and put up a show worth remembering.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings have everything to play for, as the second spot on the points table is up for grabs. The MS Dhoni-led side had suffered jitters lately, but with the confident unit at the helm, they can overturn their fortunes and head for another knockout stage finish in the IPL.

While they also have a few issues to iron out, also with Ben Stokes firm to leave for England following this game, CSK might opt to play him ahead of under-fire Moeen Ali on the sluggish Delhi track. Besides, with Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana not performing lately, he could also get dropped for the English star, who is unlikely to bowl, as informed by coach Stephen Fleming.

Once again, all eyes will be on Shivam Dube, who made this tournament his own with sublime form. On this small Delhi ground, lanky Dube will aim to smash longer sixes and push for a probable win. Result Prediction – While Delhi has nothing to fear, and with momentum on their side, they could upset Chennai and dent their chances of remaining in the top two on the points table.

Predicted XIs of both sides -

Delhi Capitals - David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed

Chennai Super Kings - Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana