IPL 2023: Ravi Shastri backs former MI star Hardik on Wankhede return, says 'homecoming will be emotional'

Former India head coach and commentator Ravi Shastri has backed ex-Mumbai Indians star Hardik Panyda when he makes his return to the Wankhede Stadium with Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, May 12. Hardik, who won four titles with MI will look to get one better on his former side as the skipper of the defending champions. GT are top of the pile in the IPL standings and look good to make the playoffs while they can dent MI's chances with a win on Friday.

"Hardik's homecoming will be emotional. He will play a crucial match against the team at the ground where he rose to stardom. Hardik would like to prove a lot by leading his team to victory. This match will be really interesting as it will not be easy for GT to beat MI at their home and then MI would like to equalize the defeat in Ahmedabad and take a strong step towards the playoffs," Ravi Shastri said on Hardik’s return to Wankhede Stadium.

Hardik has enjoyed a stellar spell at GT having led them to the IPL title in 2022 and is well on course for another shot. They currently sit top of the league standings with 16 points with a win all but confirming GT’s passage into the playoffs. A win at the Wankhede Stadium will see Hardik’s side make the top two, which will give them an opportunity to make the final on two occasions.

If GT are to make the final of the IPL, they will have the opportunity to defend the title at their home. The final of the IPL 2023 will be played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, May 28.

Interestingly, Hardik could also become the first player to win two back-to-back IPL titles, having previously achieved the milestone with Mumbai Indians in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) remain the only other team to achieve the accolade in 2010 and 2011.

The contest between MI and GT will start at 7:30 PM with the toss taking place at 7:00 PM.

