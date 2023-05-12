WTC Final: ‘Would’ve selected Yashasvi Jaiswal as Rahul’s replacement’ - Michael Vaughan's big remark

Yashasvi Jaiswal was on a roll in Rajasthan Royals' (RR) clash versus hosts Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 56 of the IPL 2023 edition, on Thursday (May 11). In a crucial game for RR, the one-time winners went past Kolkata with ease as they chased down KKR's 149/8 with nine wickets and 41 balls to spare. Jaiswal was the star performer as he slammed a splendid 47-ball 98 not out, also scoring the fastest IPL half century off just 13 balls.

After the game, former England captain Michael Vaughan made a big statement. Taking to Twitter, Vaughan wrote, "I would have selected @ybj_19 as KL Rahul's replacement for the World Test championship final … He is that good .. he is going to be a superstar .. #India." I would have selected @ybj_19 as KL Rahuls replacement for the World Test championship final … He is that good .. he is going to be a superstar .. #India — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 11, 2023 Jaiswal has been in the form of his life in IPL 2023. He has so far amassed 574 runs in 12 games -- holding the second spot in the Orange Cap list -- with four fifties and one hundred. His striking rate is an impressive 167.15 at an average of 52.27. He is timing the ball perfectly and playing with a lot of clarity. Thus, he has impressed several former cricketers, including Vaughan.

After IPL 2023, India are set to head to the United Kingdom as they play Australia in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval, London in early June. Despite Jaiswal being an uncapped player for India, Vaughan has made a big claim by stating that he would have selected Jaiswal as replacement for injured KL Rahul in India's WTC final squad.

After the KKR match, Jaiswal said at the post-match presentation, "This is always in my mind, to go out there and play well. It was a nice feeling today. It is not like everything I wanted happens, I prepare well and I trust in myself. I know the results will come. The winning shot was a great feeling, I wanted to finish the game and winning the game has been my motto. I'm blessed and grateful, I'm trying my best." On missing out on a century, Jaiswal added, "I think the net run rate was the only thing in our mind, me and Sanju were only talking about finishing the game quickly."



