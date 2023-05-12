KKR vs RR: If I was Indian selector, I would've signed Yashasvi Jaiswal today itself for ODI WC, says Raina

Yashasvi Jaiswal was in sublime touch when Rajasthan Royals (RR) came out to bat in pursuit of a moderate 150 versus hosts Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 56 of the IPL 2023 edition, on Thursday (May 11). After losing some close games, during the end phase of the league stage, RR came out all guns blazing versus Nitish Rana-led KKR as they defeated them by nine wickets, with 41 balls to spare, courtesy of Jaiswal's 47-ball 98.

Jaiswal slammed 26 runs in the first over of the run-chase and went on to hit the fastest IPL fifty (in 13 balls). His knock was laced with 13 fours and five sixes at a whopping strike rate of 208.51 as RR completed the run-chase in a jiffy to get to 12 points and bolstered their Net Run Rate (NRR) with two games to play. After his whirlwind inning, former Team India all-rounder Suresh Raina, who was part of India's victorious 2011 ODI World Cup campaign, made a big statement.

“If I was the Indian selector, I would have signed him today itself for the World Cup because he is in a very fresh mind. He reminds me of Virender Sehwag. I'm sure Rohit Sharma will be watching this because he will be searching for batters like him for the World Cup,” said Raina while talking to JioCinema.

Jaiswal has so far scored 575 runs in 12 matches at an average of 52.27 and strike rate of 167.15 along with one hundred and four fifties in the ongoing IPL edition. He is one spot below Orange Cap holder Faf du Plessis (576).