IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal should be fast-tracked into Indian team for 2024 T20 World Cup, says Ravi Shastri

Highly impressed with Yashasvi Jaiswal’s latest knock of 98* on 47 balls, former coach Ravi Shastri has urged Indian team management to fast-track Jaiswal into the side for next year’s T20 World Cup. The young Jaiswal broke the internet with his outstanding inning against KKR the other night, which saw Rajasthan Royals win the clash with nine wickets in hand.

Speaking to Star Sports after the match, Shastri, much like everyone else, praised Jaiswal, saying that even looking at the 2023 World Cup, the management must try youngsters like Jaiswal and Rinku Singh and give them as many chances as possible.

“If Team India is focusing on ODI World Cup, selectors should look to give as many opportunities to the youngsters like Yashasvi and Rinku,” Shastri said, as quoted by The Indian Express. “These players should be fast-tracked and can be prepared for next year’s T20 World Cup in West Indies,” the former head coach added.

These comments have come on the back of the fastest IPL fifty by Jaiswal from just 13 balls – surpassing the earlier record held by now LSG captain KL Rahul, who, while playing for Punjab Kings, scored a 14-ball fifty against Delhi Capitals in Mohali.



Meanwhile, Jaiswal's exploits against KKR had the world talking, including that of Harbhajan Singh - who said that Indian cricket is in safe hands and that Jaiswal is not just knocking on the selectors' doors, he's slamming it instead with his series of consistent performances.

Even against Mumbai Indians in the 1000th IPL game at Wankhede this season, Jaiswal completed his maiden hundred, hitting 124 from 62 balls, including eight sixes and 16 fours.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal isn’t just knocking at the doors of the Indian Cricket Team, he seems to be breaking it with his consistently good performances,” Harbhajan said on Star Sports, as quoted by The Indian Express. “He’s carried his imperious form of domestic cricket into IPL. What a talent he is! The future of Indian Cricket is in good hands.”