IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler fined 10% of match fee for breaching code of conduct

Rajasthan Royals’ star opener Jos Buttler is fined 10% of his match fee for breaching IPL’s code of conduct during the game against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. Following a mix-up with the star of the night, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Buttler got run out on a duck. Although it is unclear on what ground did the match referre dock his match fee for.

Buttler admitted to Level 1 Offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct, while it is speculated that an instance after that run-out must have led to the breach.

“Mr. Buttler admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the IPL Governing Council said in a statement past midnight.

What is the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.2?

Level 1 offence under the IPL Code of Conduct usually relate to abuse of cricket equipment or clothing or ground fixtures and fittings; showing dissent at an umpire’s decision by action or verbal abuse; using language that is obscene, offensive or insulting and/or the making of an obscene gesture and engaging in excessive appealing or point or gesture towards the pavilion/dressing room sheds in an aggressive manner, or to behave aggressively or derisively towards either batter, upon the dismissal of a batter.

Meanwhile, in the case of level 1 offence, the match referee’s decision is final.

Jaiswal steals the show at Eden Gardens

During the RR inning, it was Buttler who sacrificed his wicket for the young Jaiswal, who went on to score the fastest fifty in the tournament’s history off just 13 balls. Jaiswal's second-best score this season – 98* from 47 also helped RR chase down a modest 150 in just 13.1 overs with nine wickets in hand.

Mumbai’s Jaiswal was on song from ball one, hitting KKR captain Nitish Rana for a six and then slamming 26 runs in his first over. It was all but sign of things to come. In the next couple of overs, he hit a few fours and sixes and brought his fifty off just 13 balls – breaking KL Rahul’s record of a 14-ball fifty against Delhi Capitals in Mohali.

Jaiswal decided against putting brakes on his inning and accompanying him on the other end, Sanju Samson also joined the party with a quickfire 29 from 48 balls, including five sixes and two fours.

Jaiswal’s knock earned him praise from all across, with former India coach Ravi Shastri saying the young batter could make his India debut soon.

Also, with the win, RR has climbed to the third spot on the points table with 12 points from as many games. For RR to qualify for the playoffs, they need to win their remaining two matches in the group stage.