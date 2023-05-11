IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal dazzles at Eden Gardens as RR crush KKR by nine wickets

Rajasthan Royals (RR) crushed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at home in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson in top form. Jaiswal top scored with an unbeaten 98 as he recorded the fastest fifty in the IPL history, while skipper Samson (48) was also in great form, as they took RR to the third position in the standings with two matches to go in the league stage. RR won the contest by nine wickets and 41 balls to spare, in the bid for a place in the playoffs. Happy, #RoyalsFamily? 💗 pic.twitter.com/P5765BNRKC — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 11, 2023 × Chasing 150 runs, Jaiswal started the chase with 26 runs in the first over after he produced a match-winning knock. While Jos Buttler was unfortunate to get run out KKR did not have much to enjoy and were on the receiving end of a real battering. Jaiswal scored the fastest fifty in the history of the IPL before missing out on a hundred.

Samson also missed out on a fifty but made sure RR won the contest by nine wickets as they chased the target down in 13.1 overs. The win helped RR improve its Net Run Rate (NRR) while also boosting its chances of making the final four. KKR restricted to 149 For KKR, Venkatesh Iyer played a fighting knock of 57 runs after early hiccups, while Nitish Rana slammed 22 runs. Opted to field first, Rajasthan got off to a blistering start as Trent Boult dismissed Jason Roy who is in good form in the season. Roy went back to the pavilion after scoring just 10 runs.

Roy's wicket invited left-handed batter Venkatesh Iyer to the crease. Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the third over thumped Sandeep Sharma for 15 runs with the help of two back-to-back sixes.

However, Gurbaz's stay at the crease was cut short as Boult provide his team with another breakthrough in the 5th over of the game.

In the 19th over of the game, Chahal then removed Rinku Singh for 16 runs. Sunil Narine then came out to bat. In the final over Sandeep Sharma then removed Narine for 6 to restrict KKR to 149/8 in 20 overs.

RR will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their final home match of the season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 14 before they take on Punjab Kings in Dharamsala in their final match of the league season on May 19. On the flip side, KKR’s chances of making the playoff have taken a massive hit as they are now left with two matches against Chennai Super Kings (Sunday) and Lucknow Super Giants (May 20).

WATCH WION LIVE HERE