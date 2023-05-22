IPL 2023: MI skipper Rohit equals Virat's twin milestones with 57 against SRH

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma's 37-ball 56 helped his team achieve a crucial win over Sunrisers Hyderabad and it eventually proved enough for them to enter the playoffs.

The Mumbai skipper laid the foundation for his team to chase down a huge target of 201 runs in just 18 overs as they beat SRH by eight wickets. This was Mumbai eighth win in 14 league matches and they edged RCB to clinch the fourth spot in playoffs behind Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. Rohit's record outing The Mumbai opener hasn't had best of the seasons in Indian Premier League (IPL), having scored just 257 runs in 13 matches before the match against SRH. Rohit, however, came in form just in time and smacked second fifty of the 2023 season. With his fifty, Sharma also completed 5,000 runs for Mumbai Indians - becoming the second player in the league history behind Virat Kohli to score 5,000 or more runs for one franchise in IPL.

Virat, who has played for RCB throughout 16 seasons, leads the list with 7,162 runs with Rohit second at 5,000 runs for MI after joining the franchise in 2011. Third on the list is Suresh Raina with 4,687 for Chennai Super Kings and MS Dhoni is on fourth with 4,507 runs also for Chennai Super Kings. Rohit joins Virat in another milestone The runs - 56 of them - scored by Rohit also helped him complete 11,000 runs in all T20 matches he has played - international, domestic and IPL. He now has exact 11,000 run in the all T20s - second most by an Indian batsman behind Virat Kohli who has 11,864 runs to his name in all T20s.

Apart from the, veteran Shikhar Dhawan is third to have most runs in T20s for India - with 9,645 runs and Suresh Raina sits fourth with 8,654 runs.

