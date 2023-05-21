Shubman Gill hits 2nd IPL ton as Gujarat beat Bangalore by 6 wickets in crunch clash, MI qualify for playoffs

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten hundred against Royal Challengers Bangalore to help his team register a crucial six-wicket win on Sunday night in Bengaluru. This win also knocked hosts RCB out of IPL 2023, as Mumbai Indians qualify for the playoffs. The 𝗠𝗨𝗠𝗕𝗔𝗜 𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗔𝗡𝗦 have qualified for the #TATAIPL playoffs 🙌



Congratulations to the @mipaltan 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Y4Gj4C5qB0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2023 × After being asked to bat first, the most-talked-about opening pair this season - Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli stitched another fifty-plus partnership for the first wicket. Following Faf's dismissal on 28 inside the seventh over - a rare one for him given his run this season, Australian Glenn Maxwell also got out early to Rashid Khan, bowled on 11.

The former RCB skipper Virat stood his ground on the other end, and kept whacking the poor balls for boundaries. Getting little support from Michael Bracewell meant Virat could put fifth gear, while anchoring the innings - something he is a master of.

Going with the flow, Virat not only completed his seventh fifty-plus score this season, but also marched towards his successive hundred in IPL 2023.

During the last over of the innings, Kohli completed his seventh century in the IPL - most by any batter in tournament's history, going past the previous record of six held by Chris Gayle.

Thanks to his unbeaten hundred, the second of the day after Mumbai Indians' Cameron Green against SRH, RCB managed a fighting 197 for five in 20 overs.

The chase was always going to be exciting, given GT's batters pedigree for a win. With man-in-form Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha beginning in the most usual manner, the way they did all season, RCB's total looked like chaseable.

Following Saha's wicket that required a stunner by Michael Bracewell at covers, Vijay Shankar and Gill turned the tides for the touring team. Shankar, who had been in and out of the team despite strong performances, presented his case for a permanent place in the side with his composed knock.

Gill didn't take long before spoiling Virat and RCB's party as he completed his fifty, and with that, stitched a crucial hundred-plus run-stand with Shankar for the second wicket. Vijaykumar Vyshak finally broke the 123-run stand as he picked Shankar on 53 off 35 balls. It started to get tense for GT as they lost Dasun Shanka in the next over off Harshal Patel. SIX & OUT!



Vijay Shankar departs for 53 as @imVkohli takes a fine catch in the outfield!#GT need 48 off 29 now.



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/OQXDTMiSpI #TATAIPL | #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/chptwWO8GN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2023 × As the match entered it's final stages, Mohammed Siraj picked the big fish in David Miller as Gill looked strong on the other hand. The young prodigy broke RCB's back with massive sixes in two back-to-back overs and like Kohli, completed his second hundred this season. He sealed the deal with a six over long on as Gujarat beat Bangalore by six wickets, and with this, Mumbai Indians have cruised to the playoffs this season and will face Lucknow Super Giants in Eliminator on Thursday, May 24th.