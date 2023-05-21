Virat Kohli slams record 7th IPL hundred, most by any batter in tournament's history - Twitter goes berserk
Virat Kohli goes past legendary Chris Gayle to become the player with the most number of centuries (7) in IPL history.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) legend Virat Kohli completed his successive hundred in IPL 2023 and became the player most centuries (7) in the tournament's history. He surpassed fellow RCBian Chris Gayle on the list of players with the most three-digit plus scores in the cash-rich league.
𝗨𝗡𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗣𝗣𝗔𝗕𝗟𝗘 🫡— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2023
Back to Back Hundreds for Virat Kohli in #TATAIPL 2023 👏🏻👏🏻
Take a bow 🙌 #RCBvGT | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/p1WVOiGhbO
The right-handed batter scored an unbeaten magnificent 101 off 61 balls and helped his team score 197 for five in the virtual knockout against Gujarat Titans on Sunday.
After being asked to bat first, RCB openers - Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli, the pair in the hottest form, started from where they left off and put up another 50-plus run-stand this season inside the Powerplay overs. While Faf departed early, much to everyone's surprise, Kohli stood his end and took down the bowling attack with utter ease.
Entering this game on the back of a brilliant hundred against SRH in the previous clash, Kohli was oozing with confidence. The right-handed batter went after the Afghanistan spin bowling duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad and completed his half-century.
Kohli then switched gears, and alongside anchoring the innings - something he is a master of, he went after another three-digit score. It was during the last over of the innings when Kohli brought up his record seventh IPL ton - the most by any batter in the tournament's history.
After Kohli notched up a hundred for the ages, Twitter went berserk. From former legends to commentators, everyone congratulated Kohli on his milestone. Let's have a look at some of the tweets.
100 number 82 from the real king @imVkohli what a inning in must win game. true champion and inspiration for many people 👏 🙌.— Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) May 21, 2023
Wow! ... that bottom hand. Hope Mohd Asif has been watching...#VK— KSR (@KShriniwasRao) May 21, 2023
Sunday the King plays! 💯🔁#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 21, 2023
Back to back 💯s for Virat when it's needed the most 😳💥. Remarkable 👏 #RCBvGT— Brendan Taylor (@BrendanTaylor86) May 21, 2023
Another day, another masterpiece! Congratulations to @imVkohli on yet another incredible century! 🏏🙌 Your consistency, passion, and sheer talent continue to inspire us all. Witnessing your century from the ground feels like deja vu all over again. #IPL2023 #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/hdpDod7dcF— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 21, 2023
This 100 is even better than the last one. With Faf and Maxwell gone, Virat almost single-handedly has given millions of RCB (and Indian) fans joy - and hope #RCBvGT #Virat #IPL2023— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) May 21, 2023
Back to back IPL centuries. Just a master of his surroundings right now. It is very reminiscent of 2016 Virat Kohli. Greatness personified.— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) May 21, 2023
“Never doubt Virat Kohli”— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 21, 2023
- Chris Gayle during the innings break. #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #RCBvGT
Virat Kohli’s sheer dominance and sense of occasion is unmatched. #RCBvGT— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) May 21, 2023
Back to back 💯 by Virat. Brilliant batting. Situation demanded, he responded. You like it or not he is the best.@BCCI @imVkohli @RCBTweets— Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) May 21, 2023
Meanwhile, for RCB to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs, they will need to beat GT else Mumbai Indians, who defeated SRH in the first game of the Super Sunday, will cruise ahead.
