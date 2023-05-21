Virat Kohli slams record 7th IPL hundred, most by any batter in tournament's history - Twitter goes berserk

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) legend Virat Kohli completed his successive hundred in IPL 2023 and became the player most centuries (7) in the tournament's history. He surpassed fellow RCBian Chris Gayle on the list of players with the most three-digit plus scores in the cash-rich league.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE - 𝗨𝗡𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗣𝗣𝗔𝗕𝗟𝗘 🫡



Back to Back Hundreds for Virat Kohli in #TATAIPL 2023 👏🏻👏🏻



Take a bow 🙌 #RCBvGT | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/p1WVOiGhbO — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2023 × The right-handed batter scored an unbeaten magnificent 101 off 61 balls and helped his team score 197 for five in the virtual knockout against Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

After being asked to bat first, RCB openers - Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli, the pair in the hottest form, started from where they left off and put up another 50-plus run-stand this season inside the Powerplay overs. While Faf departed early, much to everyone's surprise, Kohli stood his end and took down the bowling attack with utter ease.

Entering this game on the back of a brilliant hundred against SRH in the previous clash, Kohli was oozing with confidence. The right-handed batter went after the Afghanistan spin bowling duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad and completed his half-century.

Kohli then switched gears, and alongside anchoring the innings - something he is a master of, he went after another three-digit score. It was during the last over of the innings when Kohli brought up his record seventh IPL ton - the most by any batter in the tournament's history.