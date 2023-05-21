ugc_banner

Virat Kohli slams record 7th IPL hundred, most by any batter in tournament's history - Twitter goes berserk

Bengaluru, IndiaEdited By: Gautam SodhiUpdated: May 21, 2023, 11:05 PM IST

KING Kohli slams 7th IPL hundred, most by any batter in tournament's history Photograph:(AFP)

Story highlights

Virat Kohli goes past legendary Chris Gayle to become the player with the most number of centuries (7) in IPL history.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) legend Virat Kohli completed his successive hundred in IPL 2023 and became the player most centuries (7) in the tournament's history. He surpassed fellow RCBian Chris Gayle on the list of players with the most three-digit plus scores in the cash-rich league.

The right-handed batter scored an unbeaten magnificent 101 off 61 balls and helped his team score 197 for five in the virtual knockout against Gujarat Titans on Sunday. 

After being asked to bat first, RCB openers - Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli, the pair in the hottest form, started from where they left off and put up another 50-plus run-stand this season inside the Powerplay overs. While Faf departed early, much to everyone's surprise, Kohli stood his end and took down the bowling attack with utter ease.

Entering this game on the back of a brilliant hundred against SRH in the previous clash, Kohli was oozing with confidence. The right-handed batter went after the Afghanistan spin bowling duo of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad and completed his half-century.

Kohli then switched gears, and alongside anchoring the innings - something he is a master of, he went after another three-digit score. It was during the last over of the innings when Kohli brought up his record seventh IPL ton - the most by any batter in the tournament's history.

After Kohli notched up a hundred for the ages, Twitter went berserk. From former legends to commentators, everyone congratulated Kohli on his milestone. Let's have a look at some of the tweets.

Meanwhile, for RCB to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs, they will need to beat GT else Mumbai Indians, who defeated SRH in the first game of the Super Sunday, will cruise ahead.

