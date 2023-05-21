IPL 2023: Cameron Green's maiden ton powers Mumbai to 8-wicket win over SRH, inch closer to playoffs berth

Cameron Green's maiden IPL hundred and a much-needed fifty from captain Rohit Sharma ensured a eight-wicket win for Mumbai Indians over SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, SunRisers Hyderabad saw a new opening pair in Vivrant Sharma and returning Mayank Agarwal taking strides. With nothing to lose, SRH's batters came all guns blazing against an inexperienced Mumbai bowling attack. The left-hand-right-hand combination did wonders for them as both stitched a maiden 100-run-plus stand and completed their respective fifties in the process.

While Vivrant looked like breaking the shackles with the pace at which he was cruising ahead, seamer Akash Madhwal put brakes on it by dismissing him on a well-made 69 off 47 runs. On the other hand, Agarwal continued with the onslaught as he approached his first hundred of the season. Fifty up in style for @mayankcricket 😎



Can he power @SunRisers to a mammoth total?#TATAIPL | #MIvSRH pic.twitter.com/K6DdtYtFqg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 21, 2023 × Madhwal again provided the hosts with a crucial breakthrough as he removed Mayank on 83. In no time, the Yorker specialist removed SRH's superstar Heinrich Klaasen, and England's Harry Brook bowled off successive deliveries.

Following that over, captain Aiden Markram guided his side to reach 200 for five in 20 overs with a last-ball six to Chris Jordan. Green justifies price tag, hits ton when team needed the most Mumbai, who needed to win this win at any cost to stay alive in the race for the playoffs, got off to a flyer with Ishan Kishan taking control of things. With Rohit also contributing with runs, the pair laid the foundations for batters to come and unleash.

Something similar happened as Bhuvneshwar dismissed him on 14 inside the Powerplay. Come in Australia's Cameron Green and began from where he had left. The dynamite pair took the attack to the opposition and brought up a hundred-plus run stand within the blink of an eye. It's fair to say a few dropped catches also contributed towards it.

While Green kept going about his business by muscling to all parts of the ground, it was fifty from Rohit Sharma that pleased everyone watching.

As a 128-run partnership brought the former champions closer to the chase, Nitish Reddy's superb catch at backward point accounted for Rohit's dismissal on 56 from 37 balls. Green and Suryakumar Yadav then took the onus on them to hunt down another 200-plus total at the iconic Wankhede.