IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony: Check date, time, venue, live streaming, performances & all you need to know

Ahead of the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, BCCI has planned a grand evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 28. The closing ceremony featuring power-packed performances by Nucleya and King will occur before the match. The official account of IPL posted on Friday, "Ahmedabad You are in for a treat! Brace yourselves for an iconic evening as King and @NUCLEYA have some power-packed performances in store for you. How excited are you to witness the two in action."

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have already booked their seat in the final match after beating Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2023. The winner of Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will lock horns with MS Dhoni and Co in the finals on May 28 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Qualifier 2 will be a thrilling match between the defending champions, GT, and five-time winners, MI.

The Indian Premier League 2023 final will begin after the closing ceremony at 8 PM IST. The opening game between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings began at 8 PM IST due to the opening ceremony before the game. During the closing ceremony, some performances might happen before the toss, while some may occur during the innings break.

When will the IPL 2023 closing ceremony take place?

The IPL 2023 closing ceremony will happen on May 28, the night of the IPL 2023 Final.

What time will the IPL 2023 closing ceremony start?

The IPL 2023 closing ceremony will begin at 6 PM IST, as tweeted by IPL.

Who will perform at the IPL 2023 closing ceremony?

IPL has confirmed the performances of King and Nucleya at the closing ceremony. However, according to some reports, Ranveer Singh, AR Rehman, Jonita Gandhi and Divine might also perform at the closing ceremony.

Where can I watch the IPL closing ceremony live?

Star Sports Network will live telecast the closing ceremony of the Indian Premier League 2023. IPL fans can also watch the event on the JioCinema app for free.