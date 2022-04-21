IPL 2022: 'We have two options' - Axar Patel reveals how Ricky Ponting inspired Covid-hit Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals came into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 game against Punjab Kings with a number of major concerns. The DC cricketers were kept in quarantine following six COVID-19 positive cases in the side which included two overseas players.

However, they were able to brave the circumstances to defeat Punjab Kings thanks to brilliant performance from David Warner and the bowlers.

In the post-match press conference, all-rounder Axar Patel pointed out the speech from head coach Ricky Ponting as the inspiration for the whole team ahead of the encounter.

"We were quarantined and we started practice two-three days after that, he (Ponting) told us we have two options. We have to play the match. You can think that there are positive cases, and the preparations aren't done. Or you can think all outside things are not in our hands and you should show commitment with regard to the effort and preparation," Axar told the reporters.

"We were focusing on our game (and) we did our planning (accordingly). So that's it, that was the speech and that was our mindset," he added.

The all-rounder was also all praise for his spin partner Kuldeep Yadav who won the Man of the Match award for taking two crucial wickets as Punjab Kings were bundled out for just 115.

"Like you said, the atmosphere is very important. I had earlier said when he (Kuldeep) came, he needed confidence. After you don't play well for a season or two, you are less confident, so Rishabh (Pant), I and the coaching staff – Ricky (Ponting) gave him the confidence, which was crucial,"

"We gave him confidence in the practice match and he was told that he would play all the matches and doesn't need to take tension about his performance,” Axar concluded.