'Pace is not that important': Kapil Dev has his say on Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Umran Malik

Umran Malik has been the talk of the cricketing world because of his impressive pace during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler has been clocking around 150 km/hr and has already taken nine wickets for his side in six encounters.

Former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev was asked about the youngster in a recent event and he said that although the pace is excellent, it is important for him to be consistent in his bowling.

Also read | IPL 2022: Warner becomes 2nd player after Rohit to achieve elusive milestone

"Pace is not that important. Bowling consistently with good pace is more important. Doing it in one match is OK but doing it regularly over a period of 15-20 matches is more important. It's a great achievement. India didn't have pace bowlers earlier but we are now competing with the world thanks to the IPL," Kapil said at an event in Gandhinagar according to PTI.

Malik produced his best figures in the IPL during SRH’s previous match against Punjab Kings as he finished with figures of 4/28 in 4 overs. The fast bowler took three wickets in the final over of the match without conceding a single run against a formidable Punjab Kings batting line-up.

Also read | 'Power hitting maestro': Tendulkar, Gayle lead tributes as Pollard retires

The 1983 World Cup winning skipper also spoke about the new crop of talent in this year’s IPL and said that the BCCI has successfully provided facilities to young players for their development.

"The Indian cricket board has placed a lot of importance on the infrastructure. This has been hugely beneficial to the young cricketers. The board has given facilities to players," added Kapil.