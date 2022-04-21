'Power hitting maestro': Sachin Tendulkar, Chris Gayle lead tributes as Kieron Pollard announces retirement

West Indies international Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from international cricket after playing on the global stage for over fifteen years. The veteran all-rounder, who is currently playing in the IPL 2022 with Mumbai Indians, announced the news on social media on Wednesday.

"Hi all, after careful deliberation, I have decided to retire from international cricket. It was a dream of mine to play for West Indies since I was a 10-year-old boy and I am proud to represent the West Indies for over 15 years in T20 and ODI format of the game," Pollard posted on his Instagram page.

Pollard was part of the West Indies team that clinched the T20 World Cup title in 2012 and he is also well known for hitting Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya for six sixes in an over during a T20I in 2021.

Mumbai Indians teammate Jasprit Bumrah was one of the first people to react to the announcement as he tweeted - "A power hitting maestro, a solid team man and a great friend. Congratulations on an impressive international career Polly, you're a legend! All the very best for everything to come."

A power hitting maestro, a solid team man and a great friend. Congratulations on an impressive international career Polly, you're a legend! All the very best for everything to come.🙌 @KieronPollard55

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar also took to Twitter to pay tribute to his long time IPL teammate’s illustrious career. "A fighter and a challenger with a terrific attitude on the field! Congratulations Polly," Sachin wrote on social media.

A fighter and a challenger with a terrific attitude on the field!

pic.twitter.com/DeRJY7aYZj — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 20, 2022

Pollard’s teammate Chris Gayle also took to social media and wished him ‘happy retirement’.

"Can't believe you retired before me @KieronPollard55. Anyway-Congratulations on your international career...it was great playing alongside you. Happy Retirement...All the best in your next chapter."

Can't believe you retired before me @KieronPollard55 😄 Anyway-Congratulations on your international career…it was great playing alongside you. Happy Retirement…All the best in your next chapter @KieronPollard55 #Respect✊🏿 👊🏿 — Chris Gayle (@henrygayle) April 20, 2022

Pollard made his ODI debut in 2007 against South Africa and during the course of his career, he played 123 matches scoring 2706 runs and he took 55 wickets. In T20Is, he scored 1569 runs at an impressive strike rate of 135.14 in 101 appearances for his national team and took 44 wickets.

The 34-year-old played his last ODI and T20I against India earlier this year.