IPL 2022: David Warner becomes second cricketer after Rohit Sharma to achieve elusive milestone

Australian cricket team opener David Warner has been enjoying a fine run of form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 and he was once again the top scorer for his side as Delhi Capitals registered a comfortable victory over struggling Punjab Kings in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Chasing a modest total of 116 thanks to a disciplined performance from the DC bowlers, Warner slammed 60 off just 30 balls with the help of ten boundaries and one six to guide them to victory.

Thanks to his quickfire half century, Warner completed 1000 runs against Punjab Kings (previously Kings XI Punjab) in the IPL. The Australia international became only the second cricketer to score 1000 runs against one IPL team after Rohit Sharma (against Kolkata Knight Riders).

This was the 12th half century for Warner against the Punjab franchise and when it comes to runs scored against PBKS, Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina are distant No 2 and No 3s in the list.

Warner was all praise for the DC bowlers in the post-match press conference as four of them took two wickets each to bundle out PBKS for their lowest total in the competition this year.

"I think the bowlers did a fantastic job and made it easier for us. We had to go hard in the powerplay during the chase. It was a different surface compared to the last night, but credit to our bowlers. Was grateful that we were able to get out of our rooms and play tonight," Warner said.

DC moved up to the sixth spot in the points table with their third win in six encounters.