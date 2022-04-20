IPL 2022: Wasim Jaffer wins the internet with hilarious post depicting Virat Kohli's poor form

Virat Kohli has had a poor run in IPL 2022 so far. In seven outings for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the 33-year-old Kohli has managed only 119 runs at 19.83 and a strike rate of 123.95 with a high score of 48. On Tuesday evening (April 19), Kohli returned with a golden duck in RCB's face-off versus KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), where the former won by 18 runs.

Seeing Kohli's poor run of form, India's former opening batter and internet sensation Wasim Jaffer shared a hilarious post. Here's what he shared depicting the former RCB skipper's barren run as the post went viral in no time:

Jaffer has been a huge hit on social media platforms. From time to time, he has impressed with his hilarious posts ranging from various topics in cricket and often shows his witty side even while interacting with fans or trolls.

Talking about Kohli, he has now gone 100 matches across all formats without a century - 17 Tests, 21 ODIs, 25 T20Is and 37 IPL games. Speaking on his poor form, former India head coach Ravi Shastri has suggested Kohli to opt for a long break. "I am going straight to the main guy here. Virat Kohli is overcooked. If anyone needs a break, it's him. Whether it's 2 months or a month-and-a-half, whether it's after England or before England. He needs a break because he has got 6-7 years of cricket left in him and you don't want to lose that with a fried brain. He is not the only one. There might be 1 or 2 in world cricket going through the same. You need to address the problem upfront," Shastri told on Star Sports.