WATCH: Virat Kohli bags Golden Duck against LSG as Dushmantha Chameera picks 2 wickets in 2 balls

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got off to the worst possible start as they locked horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday. RCB were rocked early by LSG pacer Dushmantha Chameera, who went on to pick two wickets in two balls in the very first over.

Opening the batting with skipper Faf du Plessis, young Anuj Rawat tried to take on Chammera in the first over as he smacked him for a four on the fourth delivery of the over before trying to big again on the next delivery. Rawat tried to play a lofted shot on a shortish delivery from Chameera and the ball flew towards LSG skipper KL Rahul at mid-off.

Rahul pulled off an excellent diving catch to send the youngster packing on 4 off 5 balls. Virat Kohli arrived on the crease next and was in for a shock as he ended up giving away a catch to Deepak Hooda on the very first delivery he faced from Chameera. The left-arm pacer bowled a back of length bouncer and Kohli tried to hit it towards offside.

However, he ended up giving away a simple catch to Hooda at backward point and was left stunned as he was dismissed on a Golden Duck. Chameera completed his first over with two wickets off the last two balls and was on a hat-trick as he returned to bowl his second but failed to take three wickets in three successive deliveries as Du Plessis welcomed him with a four.

After losing Rawat and Kohli cheaply in the very first over, RCB were expected to slow down and try to save wickets but Glenn Maxwell, who came out to bat at no.3, continued to play his natural attacking game and took on Chammera in his second over. Maxwell scored 23 off just 11 balls before being dismissed by Krunal Pandya in the 6th over.

Maxwell added 37 runs for the third wicket with skipper Du Plessis but failed to convert his start into a big score. After Maxwell's departure, RCB also lost the wicket of young uncapped India batter Suyash Prabhudessai on just 10 off 9 deliveries to be left reeling on 62/4 inside 8 overs.

RCB headed into the clash against LSG after defeating Delhi Capitals in their last game and will be looking to continue their winning run. The Du Plessis-led side has so far managed 4 wins in six matches this season.