IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma hits 200th six in MI jersey, joins Virat Kohli in elite list of batters

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI), who are languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2022 points table, have locked horns with table-toppers Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 51 of the 15th season, on Friday evening (May 06).

Being asked to bat first, at the high-scoring Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, Rohit & Co. posted a healthy 177-6 riding on skipper's 43, Ishan Kishan's 45 and Tim David's 21-ball 44 not out. The foundation was set for a big score courtesy of openers Rohit, in particular, and Ishan's confident start. While MI fell short by 15-20 runs to post a total near, or, in excess of 200, Rohit slammed his 200th six in MI jersey (236* sixes in IPL post the GT knock).

With this, Rohit joined an elite list of big-hitters to have slammed 200-plus sixes for a single franchise.

200-plus sixes for an IPL team (including Champions League T20)

1. Chris Gayle for RCB (263)

2. Kieron Pollard for MI (257)

3. Ab de Villiers for RCB (240)

4. Virat Kohli for RCB (228)

5. MS Dhoni for CSK (220)

6. Suresh Raina (219)

5. Rohit Sharma for MI (201)*

Talking about the MI-GT clash, Mumbai were 74 for no loss within 8 overs but struggled to reach 177-6 eventually. Rashid Khan starred with the ball for Gujarat, returning with 2 for 24, as the five-time winners' MI franchise need to fight hard to defend 178 and earn another win in the season on Friday evening.