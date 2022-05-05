AB de Villiers to Yusuf Pathan: IPL superstars with most Player-of-the-Match awards

Updated: May 05, 2022, 08:23 PM(IST)

IPL has seen some big superstars make a huge mark in the cash-rich league. Here's a list of players who have won most Player-of-the-Match awards:

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter AB de Villiers tops the list. The ex-Proteas skipper has a total of 25 Player-of-the-Match awards in his kitty.

In 184 games, De Villiers ended his IPL career with a whopping 5,162 runs at a strike rate of 151.68 including three centuries. He also represented the Delhi Daredevils (DD), now known as Delhi Capitals (DC).

