/Happy Birthday Margot Robbie! Barbie, Bombshell, Birds of Prey- 7 best movies of the actress on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Margot Robbie turns 35 on July 2. From The Wolf of Wall Street to Barbie, the actress has delivered charismatic performances and is regarded as one of Hollywood’s most versatile and popular stars. On the occasion of her birthday, take a look at her best movies.
Margot Elise Robbie is an Australian actress and producer. Garnering immense love and respect for her compelling performances in I, Tonya, Bombshell, and Barbie, the actress is widely celebrated as one of the most versatile stars in Hollywood. Robbie has been nominated for three Academy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, and six British Academy Film Awards.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The comedy thriller directed by Martin Scorsese features Margot Robbie as Naomi LaPaglia, the wife of Leonardo DiCaprio's character Jordan Belfort. The story tracks the couple's toxic marriage and Martin's eventual escape from her husband's life of drugs and crime.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Starring as the iconic doll Barbie, Margot Robbie received immense praise. The adventure-comedy film follows Barbie as she leaves her perfect world after she begins having human thoughts. She travels to the real world, where she meets Ken, who tries to take over her home.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The critically acclaimed movie starring Robbie as Harley Quinn. It explores Harley's phase of breakup with the Joker. Ultimately, she becomes a major target for other criminals, forcing her to team up with Huntress, Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) to seek help for survival.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Portraying Nellie LaRoy in the comedy-drama, Robbie received widespread critical acclaim and earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress. The movie follows a trio of dreamers, including LaRoy, Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt), and Manny Torres (Diego Calva), who achieve massive fame but ultimately struggle and are discarded by the fast-paced, evolving entertainment industry.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Margot Robbie earned a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for her role as fictional Fox News producer Kayla Pospisil in the 2019 biographical drama film. It put a spotlight on the network's toxic, male-dominated culture, where the brave women risk their careers to expose it.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The 2019 thriller-centric film follows Allison Wells (Margot Robbie), a robber who, while finding a place to secure herself, hides in the barn of Eugene Evans (Finn Cole). Drawn by a $10,000 bounty to save his farm, Eugene instead helps her escape, which leads them to fall in love with each other.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Featuring as controversial figure skater Tonya Harding, Margot Robbie's performance earned her recognition and her first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. The sports comedy film chronicles her rise to fame despite her personal struggles.