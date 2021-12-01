IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma says to release 'gun players' was absolutely heart-breaking

Ahead of the mega auction in January for the Indian Premier League 2022, Mumbai Indians (MI) opted to retain four players - skipper Rohit Sharma, star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard as the existing eight franchises were eligible to retain up to four players with a maximum of three Indians, two overseas players and two uncapped Indians.

On one hand, the five-time champions retained Rohit (INR 160 m), Jasprit Bumrah (INR 120m), Suryakumar Yadav (INR 80m) and Kieron Pollard (INR 60m), on the other hand, they released some big match-winning players, such as Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Quinton de Kock.

IN PICS | IPL 2022: Which side be the richest? Revealing purse of 8 existing teams before mega auction

Commenting on the retention scenario, the skipper said, "As you all know, it was going to be the toughest retention for Mumbai Indians this year. We have had solid players, absolutely gun players in our squad and to release them is absolutely heart-breaking."



Rohit added, "They have done some amazing work for this franchise, created a lot of memories. So, to let them go was really tough."

"Four players including myself – hopefully, we can form a good core and create a solid team around us. The immediate goal is to form a solid team and that will start at the auction. We’ll keep an eye on who we can get in the auction, find the right spot for the right players," said Sharma.

ALSO READ | 'Unethical if KL Rahul has been approached by another franchise': Punjab Kings

"So yeah, our scouts are doing a fantastic job, watching talents in and outside India. I have faith and belief in them. They have done an amazing job over the years finishing talent. Hopefully, we can find some players that can form a good core," Rohit Sharma further added.