IPL 2022: Which side be the richest? Revealing purse of 8 existing teams before mega auction

Written By: Aditya Sahay

After the retention list was out on Tuesday evening (November 30), here's listing the remaining purse of all eight existing franchises ahead of IPL 2022 auction:

Punjab Kings - INR 720 million

PBKS be the richest at present after the retention list was out. The Punjab franchise will look to rebuild after retaining only Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh.

(Photograph:AFP)

SRH - INR 680 million

SRH retained Kane Williamson (INR 140 million) and two uncapped Indian players in Abdul Samad and Umran Malik. Hence, they are second in the list with INR 680 million heading into the mega auction.

(Photograph:AFP)

Rajasthan Royals - INR 620 million

After retaining the likes of Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, the one-time winners have a total of 620 million in their auction purse ahead of the mega auction next year.

(Photograph:AFP)

RCB - INR 570 million

The Virat Kohli-starrer RCB franchise are now left with 570 million in their auction purse, heading into the next season's mega auction.

The three-time champions retained Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj.

(Photograph:AFP)

CSK - INR 480 million

The MS Dhoni-led Yellow Army have 480 million in their purse going into the IPL 2022 mega auction. They retained Ravindra Jadeja (160 million), Dhoni (120 million), Moeen Ali (80 million) and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (60 million) and let go off many marquee players.

(Photograph:AFP)

KKR - INR 480 million

KKR comprise INR 480 million in their purse ahead of the mega auction. While they let go off Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Pat Cummins, etc., they retained Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. 

For the unversed, the two-time winners were the runners-up in IPL 2021.

(Photograph:AFP)

Mumbai Indians - INR 480 million

Retaining the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard, MI now have a total of INR 480 million in their purse prior to the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Will they rebuy some of their released players?

(Photograph:AFP)

DC - INR 475 million

The IPL 2020 runners-up let go off many star players such as Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, etc. After retaining Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje and Prithvi Shaw, DC have 475 million in their purse before the mega auction.

 

(Photograph:AFP)

