IPL 2022 mega auction dates, timings and venue: All you need to know

The Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council on Tuesday (February 08) announced the final dates and timings for the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction. The two-day mega event will be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13 with ten teams taking part in it. The auction will see a staggering 590 players from across the globe go under the hammer.

The Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad franchise, who are yet to announce their official name, will be making their official debut at the IPL 2022 mega auction ahead of their debut season in the league. The two teams have been introduced to the league ahead of the 2022 edition making IPL a ten-team affair going forward.

All ten teams will be hoping to rope in the best of talents at the IPL 2022 mega auction and build strong squads ahead of the new season. While the existing eight teams were given the option to retain a maximum of four players each from their squads, the two new teams picked three players each from the players draft ahead of the mega auction.

Out of the 590 players who have been shortlisted for the IPL 2022 mega auction, there are a total of 370 Indians and 220 overseas players. There are a total of 228 capped international players on the final list. The likes of David Warner, R Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada and Quinton de Kock are among the marquee players at the mega auction.

Here is all you need to know about the IPL 2022 mega auction:

When will the IPL 2022 mega auction take place?

The Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction is all set to be conducted on February 12 and 13, 2022.

What time will the IPL 2022 mega auction start?

As per the tweet posted by the official handle of the Indian Premier League, the IPL 2022 mega auction will start from 11 AM on February 12.

Where is the IPL 2022 mega auction being conducted?

The IPL 2022 mega auction will be a two-day event that will be held in Bengaluru.

How to watch the live telecast and online streaming of the IPL 2022 mega auction in India?

The IPL 2022 mega auction will be telecasted live on Star Sports in India. Fans can also catch the live streaming of the mega event online on Hotstar.com and the Hotstar app.