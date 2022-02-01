370 Indians, 220 overseas stars up for grabs: Complete list of 590 players for IPL 2022 mega auction

Ashwin, Du Plessis and Rabada are among top players at the IPL 2022 mega auction. | Photo - IPL | Photograph:( Others )
Here is a look at the complete list of 590 players who will be going under the hammer at the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.
The countdown for the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction has begun as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (February 01) released the complete list of 590 players who are set to go under the hammer at the auction. The mega auction will see ten teams fighting for talented cricketers from across the globe at the mega auction this year.
The IPL 2022 mega auction will be a two-day event and is set to be conducted in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Originally, a staggering 1240 players had registered to be part of the IPL mega auction. The list was trimmed down to 590 players on the basis of recommendations from the ten franchises.
There are a total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players in the final list of 590 names for the IPL 2022 mega auction. Seven of these 220 players are from associate nations. While 228 players out of the 590 are capped international players, 355 are uncapped.
All ten franchises - Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and the Ahmedabad franchise will be aiming to secure the services of the best of players from around the globe at the mega auction.
Ten players out of the final 590 have been kept in the marquee category and will open the mega auction on February 12. R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami and David Warner are part of the marquee set and will go under the hammer first at the mega auction.
Here is a look at the complete list of 590 players set to go under the hammer at the IPL 2022 mega auction:
Serial No. | Set No. | Name | Country
1 | 1 | R. Ashwin | India
2 | 1 | Trent Boult | New Zealand
3 | 1 | Pat Cummins | Australia
4 | 1 | Quinton De Kock | South Africa
5 | 1 | Shikhar Dhawan | India
6 | 1 | Faf Du Plessis | South Africa
7 | 1 | Shreyas Iyer | India
8 | 1 | Kagiso Rabada | South Africa
9 | 1 | Mohammad Shami | India
10 | 1 | David Warner | Australia
11 | 2 | Shimron Hetmyer | West Indies
12 | 2 | David Miller | South Africa
13 | 2 | Devdutt Padikkal | India
14 | 2 | Manish Pandey | India
15 | 2 | Suresh Raina | India
16 | 2 | Jason Roy | England
17 | 2 | Steve Smith | Australia
18 | 2 | Robin Uthappa | India
19 | 3 | Shakib Al Hasan | Bangladesh
20 | 3 | Dwayne Bravo | West Indies
21 | 3 | Wanindu Hasaranga | Sri Lanka
22 | 3 | Jason Holder | West Indies
23 | 3 | Mitchell Marsh | Australia
24 | 3 | Mohammad Nabi | Afghanistan
25 | 3 | Krunal Pandya | India
26 | 3 | Harshal Patel | India
27 | 3 | Nitish Rana | India
28 | 3 | Washington Sundar | India
29 | 4 | Jonny Bairstow | England
30 | 4 | Sam Billings | England
31 | 4 | Dinesh Karthik | India
32 | 4 | Ishan Kishan | India
33 | 4 | Nicholas Pooran | West Indies
34 | 4 | Ambati Rayudu | India
35 | 4 | Wriddhiman Saha | India
36 | 4 | Matthew Wade | Australia
37 | 5 | Deepak Chahar | India
38 | 5 | Lockie Ferguson | New Zealand
39 | 5 | Josh Hazlewood | Australia
40 | 5 | Prasidh Krishna | India
41 | 5 | Bhuvneshwar Kumar | India
42 | 5 | T. Natarajan | India
43 | 5 | Mustafizur Rahman | Bangladesh
44 | 5 | Shardul Thakur | India
45 | 5 | Mark Wood | England
46 | 5 | Umesh Yadav | India
47 | 6 | Yuzvendra Chahal | India
48 | 6 | Rahul Chahar | India
49 | 6 | Amit Mishra | India
50 | 6 | Adil Rashid | England
51 | 6 | Imran Tahir | South Africa
52 | 6 | Kuldeep Yadav | India
53 | 6 | Mujeeb Zadran | Afghanistan
54 | 6 | Adam Zampa | Australia
55 | 7 | Dewald Brevis | South Africa
56 | 7 | Priyam Garg | India
57 | 7 | Ashwin Hebbar | India
58 | 7 | C.Hari Nishaanth | India
59 | 7 | Rajat Patidar | India
60 | 7 | Abhinav Sadarangani | India
61 | 7 | Anmolpreet Singh | India
62 | 7 | Rahul Tripathi | India
63 | 8 | Shahbaz Ahamad | India
64 | 8 | Harpreet Brar | India
65 | 8 | Deepak Hooda | India
66 | 8 | Sarfaraz Khan | India
67 | 8 | Shahrukh Khan | India
68 | 8 | Shivam Mavi | India
69 | 8 | Kamlesh Nagarkoti | India
70 | 8 | Riyan Parag | India
71 | 8 | Abhishek Sharma | India
72 | 8 | Rahul Tewatia | India
73 | 9 | Mohammed Azharuddeen | India
74 | 9 | K.S. Bharat | India
75 | 9 | Sheldon Jackson | India
76 | 9 | N. Jagadeesan | India
77 | 9 | Anuj Rawat | India
78 | 9 | Jitesh Sharma | India
79 | 9 | Prabhsimran Singh | India
80 | 9 | Vishnu Solanki | India
81 | 9 | Vishnu Vinod | India
82 | 10 | K.M. Asif | India
83 | 10 | Akash Deep | India
84 | 10 | Tushar Deshpande | India
85 | 10 | Avesh Khan | India
86 | 10 | Ishan Porel | India
87 | 10 | Ankit Singh Rajpoot | India
88 | 10 | Basil Thampi | India
89 | 10 | Kartik Tyagi | India
90 | 11 | Noor Ahmad | Afghanistan
91 | 11 | Murugan Ashwin | India
92 | 11 | K.C Cariappa | India
93 | 11 | Shreyas Gopal | India
94 | 11 | Sandeep Lamichhane | Nepal
95 | 11 | R. Sai Kishore | India
96 | 11 | M. Siddharth | India
97 | 11 | Jagadeesha Suchith | India
98 | 12 | Aaron Finch | Australia
99 | 12 | Marnus Labuschagne | Australia
100 | 12 | Dawid Malan | England
101 | 12 | Aiden Markram | South Africa
102 | 12 | Eoin Morgan | England
103 | 12 | Cheteshwar Pujara | India
104 | 12 | Ajinkya Rahane | India
105 | 12 | Mandeep Singh | India
106 | 12 | Saurabh Tiwary | India
107 | 13 | Dominic Drakes | West Indies
108 | 13 | Shivam Dube | India
109 | 13 | K. Gowtham | India
110 | 13 | Marco Jansen | South Africa
111 | 13 | Chris Jordan | England
112 | 13 | Liam Livingstone | England
113 | 13 | James Neesham | New Zealand
114 | 13 | Vijay Shankar | India
115 | 13 | Odean Smith | West Indies
116 | 13 | Jayant Yadav | India
117 | 14 | Syed Khaleel Ahmed | India
118 | 14 | Dushmanta Chameera | Sri Lanka
119 | 14 | Sheldon Cottrell | West Indies
120 | 14 | Nathan Coulter-Nile | Australia
121 | 14 | Lungisani Ngidi | South Africa
122 | 14 | Navdeep Saini | India
123 | 14 | Chetan Sakariya | India
124 | 14 | Ishant Sharma | India
125 | 14 | Sandeep Sharma | India
126 | 14 | Jaydev Unadkat | India
127 | 15 | Qais Ahmad | Afghanistan
128 | 15 | Piyush Chawla | India
129 | 15 | Mayank Markande | India
130 | 15 | Shahbaz Nadeem | India
131 | 15 | Tabraiz Shamsi | South Africa
132 | 15 | Karn Sharma | India
133 | 15 | Ish Sodhi | New Zealand
134 | 15 | Maheesh Theekshana | Sri Lanka
135 | 16 | Sachin Baby | India
136 | 16 | Ricky Bhui | India
137 | 16 | Himanshu Rana | India
138 | 16 | Harnoor Singh | India
139 | 16 | Himmat Singh | India
140 | 16 | Rinku Singh | India
141 | 16 | Virat Singh | India
142 | 16 | Manan Vohra | India
143 | 17 | Raj Angad Bawa | India
144 | 17 | Yash Dhull | India
145 | 17 | Rajvardhan Hangargekar | India
146 | 17 | Mahipal Lomror | India
147 | 17 | Darshan Nalkande | India
148 | 17 | Vicky Ostwal | India
149 | 17 | Ripal Patel | India
150 | 17 | Anukul Roy | India
151 | 17 | N. Tilak Varma | India
152 | 17 | Lalit Yadav | India
153 | 17 | Sanjay Yadav | India
154 | 18 | Yash Dayal | India
155 | 18 | Arzan Nagwaswalla | India
156 | 18 | Kuldeep Sen | India
157 | 18 | Akash Singh | India
158 | 18 | Simarjeet Singh | India
159 | 18 | Yash Thakur | India
160 | 18 | Vasu Vats | India
161 | 18 | Mujtaba Yousuf | India
162 | 19 | Finn Allen | New Zealand
163 | 19 | Devon Conway | New Zealand
164 | 19 | Alex Hales | England
165 | 19 | Evin Lewis | West Indies
166 | 19 | Chris Lynn | Australia
167 | 19 | Karun Nair | India
168 | 19 | Rovman Powell | West Indies
169 | 19 | Rassie Van Der Dussen | South Africa
170 | 19 | Najibullah Zadran | Afghanistan
171 | 20 | Jofra Archer | England
172 | 20 | Charith Asalanka | Sri Lanka
173 | 20 | Rishi Dhawan | India
174 | 20 | George Garton | England
175 | 20 | Daryl Mitchell | New Zealand
176 | 20 | Dwaine Pretorius | South Africa
177 | 20 | Sherfane Rutherford | West Indies
178 | 20 | Daniel Sams | Australia
179 | 20 | Mitchell Santner | New Zealand
180 | 20 | Romario Shepherd | West Indies
181 | 21 | Litton Das | Bangladesh
182 | 21 | Niroshan Dickwella | Sri Lanka
183 | 21 | Andre Fletcher | West Indies
184 | 21 | Rahmanullah Gurbaz | Afghanistan
185 | 21 | Shai Hope | West Indies
186 | 21 | Heinrich Klaasen | South Africa
187 | 21 | Ben Mcdermott | Australia
188 | 21 | Kusal Mendis | Sri Lanka
189 | 21 | Kusal Perera | Sri Lanka
190 | 21 | Joshua Philippe | Australia
191 | 21 | Glenn Phillips | New Zealand
192 | 21 | Tim Seifert | New Zealand
193 | 22 | Jason Behrendorff | Australia
194 | 22 | Nathan Ellis | Australia
195 | 22 | Fazalhaq Farooqi | Afghanistan
196 | 22 | Siddharth Kaul | India
197 | 22 | Obed Mccoy | West Indies
198 | 22 | Tymal Mills | England
199 | 22 | Adam Milne | New Zealand
200 | 22 | Reece Topley | England
201 | 22 | Andrew Tye | Australia
202 | 22 | Sandeep Warrier | India
203 | 23 | Todd Astle | New Zealand
204 | 23 | Akila Dhananjaya | Sri Lanka
205 | 23 | Zahir Khan | Afghanistan
206 | 23 | Keshav Maharaj | South Africa
207 | 23 | Waqar Salamkheil | Afghanistan
208 | 23 | Rahul Sharma | India
209 | 23 | Hayden Walsh | West Indies
210 | 24 | Tanmay Agarwal | India
211 | 24 | Shivam Chauhan | India
212 | 24 | Nikhil Gangta | India
213 | 24 | Rohan Kadam | India
214 | 24 | Tom Kohler-Cadmore | England
215 | 24 | Priyank Panchal | India
216 | 24 | Sameer Rizvi | India
217 | 24 | Ritwik Roy Chowdhury | India
218 | 24 | Subhranshu Senapati | India
219 | 24 | Apoorv Wankhade | India
220 | 25 | Atharva Ankolekar | India
221 | 25 | Tim David | Australia
222 | 25 | Pravin Dubey | India
223 | 25 | Prerak Mankad | India
224 | 25 | Suyash Prabhudessai | India
225 | 25 | Ramandeep Singh | India
226 | 25 | B. Sai Sudharsan | India
227 | 25 | Atharva Taide | India
228 | 25 | Tanay Thyagarajan | India
229 | 26 | Ankush Bains | India
230 | 26 | Prashant Chopra | India
231 | 26 | Kedar Devdhar | India
232 | 26 | Shreevats Goswami | India
233 | 26 | Dhruv Jurel | India
234 | 26 | Aryan Juyal | India
235 | 26 | Akshdeep Nath | India
236 | 26 | Luvnith Sisodia | India
237 | 26 | Aditya Tare | India
238 | 26 | Upendra Singh Yadav | India
239 | 27 | Vaibhav Arora | India
240 | 27 | Mukesh Choudhary | India
241 | 27 | Rasikh Dar | India
242 | 27 | Ben Dwarshuis | Australia
243 | 27 | Pankaj Jaswal | India
244 | 27 | Mohsin Khan | India
245 | 27 | Lukman Hussain Meriwala | India
246 | 27 | Chama Milind | India
247 | 27 | Vyshak Vijay Kumar | India
248 | 27 | Mayank Yadav | India
249 | 28 | Zeeshan Ansari | India
250 | 28 | Tejas Baroka | India
251 | 28 | Yuvraj Chudasama | India
252 | 28 | Dharmendrasinh Jadeja | India
253 | 28 | Khrievitso Kense | India
254 | 28 | Prince Balwant Rai | India
255 | 28 | Pardeep Sahu | India
256 | 28 | Jalaj Saxena | India
257 | 28 | Prashant Solanki | India
258 | 28 | Midhun Sudhesan | India
259 | 29 | Martin Guptill | New Zealand
260 | 29 | Usman Khawaja | Australia
261 | 29 | Brandon King | West Indies
262 | 29 | Janneman Malan | South Africa
263 | 29 | Bhanuka Rajapaksa | Sri Lanka
264 | 29 | Rilee Rossouw | South Africa
265 | 29 | Paul Stirling | Ireland
266 | 29 | Hanuma Vihari | India
267 | 29 | James Vince | England
268 | 29 | Hazratullah Zazai | Afghanistan
269 | 30 | Fabian Allen | West Indies
270 | 30 | Roston Chase | West Indies
271 | 30 | Ben Cutting | Australia
272 | 30 | Lewis Gregory | England
273 | 30 | Moises Henriques | Australia
274 | 30 | Akeal Hosein | West Indies
275 | 30 | Karim Janat | Afghanistan
276 | 30 | Scott Kuggeleijn | New Zealand
277 | 30 | Pawan Negi | India
278 | 30 | Gurkeerat Singh | India
279 | 31 | Sean Abbott | Australia
280 | 31 | Taskin Ahmed | Bangladesh
281 | 31 | Marchant De Lange | South Africa
282 | 31 | Alzarri Joseph | West Indies
283 | 31 | Dhawal Kulkarni | India
284 | 31 | Saqib Mahmood | England
285 | 31 | Riley Meredith | Australia
286 | 31 | Kane Richardson | Australia
287 | 31 | Tim Southee | New Zealand
288 | 31 | Naveen Ul Haq | Afghanistan
289 | 32 | Harpreet Bhatia | India
290 | 32 | Rahul Buddhi | India
291 | 32 | Sudip Chatterjee | India
292 | 32 | Hiten Dalal | India
293 | 32 | Abhimanyu Easwaran | India
294 | 32 | Laurie Evans | England
295 | 32 | Rahul Gahlaut | India
296 | 32 | Amandeep Khare | India
297 | 32 | Mayank Rawat | India
298 | 32 | Dhruv Shorey | India
299 | 33 | Ayush Badoni | India
300 | 33 | Aneeshwar Gautam | India
301 | 33 | Benny Howell | England
302 | 33 | Hayden Kerr | Australia
303 | 33 | Saurabh Kumar | India
304 | 33 | Shams Mulani | India
305 | 33 | Dhruv Patel | India
306 | 33 | Atit Sheth | India
307 | 33 | Utkarsh Singh | India
308 | 33 | David Wiese | Namibia
309 | 34 | Kaif Ahmad | India
310 | 34 | Shubhum Arora | India
311 | 34 | Baba Indrajith | India
312 | 34 | Arun Karthick | India
313 | 34 | Eknath Kerkar | India
314 | 34 | Kennar Lewis | West Indies
315 | 34 | Nikhil Naik | India
316 | 34 | Urvil Patel | India
317 | 34 | B.R. Sharath | India
318 | 34 | K.L. Shrijith | India
319 | 35 | Mohit Avasthi | India
320 | 35 | Sushant Mishra | India
321 | 35 | Matheesha Pathirana | Sri Lanka
322 | 35 | G Periyasamy | India
323 | 35 | M.Harishankar Reddy | India
324 | 35 | R. Silambarasan | India
325 | 35 | Aditya Thakare | India
326 | 35 | Tanveer Ul Haq | India
327 | 35 | Kuldip Yadav | India
328 | 35 | Prithviraj Yarra | India
329 | 36 | Satyajeet Bachhav | India
330 | 36 | Chintal Gandhi | India
331 | 36 | Jacob Lintott | England
332 | 36 | Izharulhuq Naveed | Afghanistan
333 | 36 | Tanveer Sangha | Australia
334 | 36 | Manav Suthar | India
335 | 36 | Milind Tandon | India
336 | 36 | Sagar Udeshi | India
337 | 36 | Kushaal Wadhwani | India
338 | 36 | Akshay Wakhare | India
339 | 37 | Darren Bravo | West Indies
340 | 37 | Shamrah Brooks | West Indies
341 | 37 | Avishka Fernando | Sri Lanka
342 | 37 | Zubayr Hamza | South Africa
343 | 37 | Pathum Nissaanka | Sri Lanka
344 | 37 | Kurtis Patterson | Australia
345 | 37 | Hashmatullah Shahidi | Afghanistan
346 | 37 | Manoj Tiwary | India
347 | 38 | Ashton Agar | Australia
348 | 38 | Carlos Brathwaite | West Indies
349 | 38 | Kedar Jadhav | India
350 | 38 | Chamika Karunaratne | Sri Lanka
351 | 38 | Colin Munro | New Zealand
352 | 38 | Gulbadin Naib | Afghanistan
353 | 38 | Keemo Paul | West Indies
354 | 38 | Parvez Rasool | India
355 | 38 | Dasun Shanaka | Sri Lanka
356 | 38 | David Willey | England
357 | 39 | Varun Aaron | India
358 | 39 | Wesley Agar | Australia
359 | 39 | Shoriful Islam | Bangladesh
360 | 39 | Josh Little | Ireland
361 | 39 | Blessing Muzarabani | Zimbabwe
362 | 39 | Jayden Seales | West Indies
363 | 39 | Mohit Sharma | India
364 | 39 | Barinder Sran | India
365 | 39 | Billy Stanlake | Australia
366 | 39 | Neil Wagner | New Zealand
367 | 40 | Qamran Iqbal | India
368 | 40 | Ishank Jaggi | India
369 | 40 | Rohan Kunnummal | India
370 | 40 | Tanmay Mishra | India
371 | 40 | Yash Nahar | India
372 | 40 | Shubham Singh Rohilla | India
373 | 40 | Alex Ross | Australia
374 | 40 | R Samarth | India
375 | 40 | Naushad Shaikh | India
376 | 40 | Abhijeet Tomar | India
377 | 41 | Baba Aparajith | India
378 | 41 | Prayas Barman | India
379 | 41 | Yudhvir Charak | India
380 | 41 | Shubhang Hegde | India
381 | 41 | Roosh Kalaria | India
382 | 41 | Aman Khan | India
383 | 41 | Tanush Kotian | India
384 | 41 | Pradeep Sangwan | India
385 | 41 | Kaushal Tambe | India
386 | 41 | Shivank Vashisth | India
387 | 42 | Rahul Chandrol | India
388 | 42 | Harvik Desai | India
389 | 42 | Cam Fletcher | New Zealand
390 | 42 | Tarang Gohel | India
391 | 42 | Fazil Makaya | India
392 | 42 | Ryan Rickelton | South Africa
393 | 42 | Sandeep Kumar Tomar | India
394 | 42 | Siddhesh Wath | India
395 | 43 | Stephen Cheepurupalli | India
396 | 43 | Aniket Choudhary | India
397 | 43 | Kartikeya Kak | India
398 | 43 | Ali Khan | USA
399 | 43 | Kulwant Khejroliya | India
400 | 43 | Ronit More | India
401 | 43 | M Nidheesh | India
402 | 43 | Babasafi Pathan | India
403 | 43 | Vidyadhar Patil | India
404 | 43 | Mukesh Kumar Singh | India
405 | 44 | R. Alexandar | India
406 | 44 | Adithya Ashok | New Zealand
407 | 44 | Jasmer Dhankhar | India
408 | 44 | Prerit Dutta | India
409 | 44 | Jon Russ Jaggesar | West Indies
410 | 44 | S. Kishan Kumar | India
411 | 44 | Kevin Koththigoda | Sri Lanka
412 | 44 | Swaraj Wabale | India
413 | 45 | Curtis Campher | Ireland
414 | 45 | Colin De Grandhomme | New Zealand
415 | 45 | James Faulkner | Australia
416 | 45 | Craig Overton | England
417 | 45 | Wayne Parnell | South Africa
418 | 45 | Samit Patel | England
419 | 45 | Thisara Perera | Sri Lanka
420 | 45 | Darcy Short | Australia
421 | 45 | Murali Vijay | India
422 | 45 | Jack Wildermuth | Australia
423 | 46 | Hamish Bennett | New Zealand
424 | 46 | Daryn Dupavillon | South Africa
425 | 46 | Fidel Edwards | West Indies
426 | 46 | Hamid Hassan | Afghanistan
427 | 46 | Lahiru Kumara | Sri Lanka
428 | 46 | Joel Paris | Australia
429 | 46 | S. Sreesanth | India
430 | 46 | Oshane Thomas | West Indies
431 | 46 | Blair Tickner | New Zealand
432 | 46 | Isuru Udana | Sri Lanka
433 | 47 | Donavon Ferreira | South Africa
434 | 47 | Ramesh Kumar | India
435 | 47 | Bhupen Lalwani | India
436 | 47 | Henan Malik | India
437 | 47 | Pukhraj Mann | India
438 | 47 | Shashwat Rawat | India
439 | 47 | Pratham Singh | India
440 | 47 | Jake Weatherald | Australia
441 | 48 | Writtick Chatterjee | India
442 | 48 | Gerald Coetzee | South Africa
443 | 48 | Akshay Karnewar | India
444 | 48 | Sumit Kumar | India
445 | 48 | Abid Mushtaq | India
446 | 48 | Lone Muzaffar | India
447 | 48 | Ninad Rathva | India
448 | 48 | Shoun Roger | India
449 | 48 | Hrithik Shokeen | India
450 | 48 | Shashank Singh | India
451 | 49 | Jaideep Bhambhu | India
452 | 49 | Nandre Burger | South Africa
453 | 49 | Matt Kelly | Australia
454 | 49 | V Koushik | India
455 | 49 | Akash Madhwal | India
456 | 49 | Amit Mishra | India
457 | 49 | Anuj Raj | India
458 | 49 | Abhijeet Saket | India
459 | 49 | Rahul Shukla | India
460 | 49 | Nuwan Thushara | Sri Lanka
461 | 50 | Mark Adnair | Ireland
462 | 50 | Hilton Cartwright | Australia
463 | 50 | Gareth Delany | Ireland
464 | 50 | Danushka Gunatilaka | Sri Lanka
465 | 50 | Anaru Kitchen | New Zealand
466 | 50 | Dhananjaya Lakshan | Sri Lanka
467 | 50 | Sisanda Magala | South Africa
468 | 50 | Kyle Mayers | West Indies
469 | 50 | Andile Phehlukwayo | South Africa
470 | 50 | Seekkuge Prasanna | Sri Lanka
471 | 50 | Raymon Reifer | West Indies
472 | 51 | Amit Ali | India
473 | 51 | Chaitanya Bishnoi | India
474 | 51 | Mayank Dagar | India
475 | 51 | Migael Pretorius | South Africa
476 | 51 | Karan Sharma | India
477 | 51 | Shivam Sharma | India
478 | 51 | Pratyush Singh | India
479 | 51 | Sanvir Singh | India
480 | 51 | Dhrushant Soni | India
481 | 51 | M Venkatesh | India
482 | 52 | Bandaru Ayyappa | India
483 | 52 | Gurnoor Singh Brar | India
484 | 52 | Akash Choudhary | India
485 | 52 | Baltej Dhanda | India
486 | 52 | Saurabh Dubey | India
487 | 52 | Mohit Jangra | India
488 | 52 | Aaqib Khan | India
489 | 52 | Ruben Trumpelmann | Namibia
490 | 52 | Brad Wheal | Scotland
491 | 52 | Lalit Yadav | India
492 | 53 | Auqib Dar | India
493 | 53 | Chirag Gandhi | India
494 | 53 | Chris Green | Australia
495 | 53 | Sijomon Joseph | India
496 | 53 | Anirudha Joshi | India
497 | 53 | Mohd. Arshad Khan | India
498 | 53 | Ansh Patel | India
499 | 53 | Shubham Sharma | India
500 | 53 | Shubham Singh | India
501 | 53 | K.Bhagath Varma | India
502 | 54 | Arpit Guleria | India
503 | 54 | Vipul Krishna | India
504 | 54 | Safvan Patel | India
505 | 54 | Chinntla Readdi | India
506 | 54 | Manish Reddy | India
507 | 54 | Ashok Sharma | India
508 | 54 | Ravi Sharma | India
509 | 54 | Shubham Singh | India
510 | 55 | Corbin Bosch | South Africa
511 | 55 | Nathan McAndrew | Australia
512 | 55 | Diwesh Pathania | India
513 | 55 | Shubham Ranjane | India
514 | 55 | Tom Rogers | Australia
515 | 55 | Johannes Smit | Namibia
516 | 55 | Sagar Trivedi | India
517 | 55 | Harsh Tyagi | India
518 | 55 | R. Vivek | India
519 | 55 | R.Sonu Yadav | India
520 | 56 | V. Athisayaraj | India
521 | 56 | Ottneil Baartman | South Africa
522 | 56 | M.B. Darshan | India
523 | 56 | V. Gowtham | India
524 | 56 | Khwezi Gumede | South Africa
525 | 56 | Liam Guthrie | Australia
526 | 56 | Liam Hatcher | Australia
527 | 57 | Jay Bista | India
528 | 57 | Saurav Chuahan | India
529 | 57 | Tajinder Dhillon | India
530 | 57 | Dikshanshu Negi | India
531 | 57 | Abhishek Raut | India
532 | 57 | K.V. Sasikanth | India
533 | 57 | Bharat Sharma | India
534 | 57 | Shivam Sharma | India
535 | 57 | Arjun Tendulkar | India
536 | 57 | Amit Yadav | India
537 | 58 | Manoj Bhandage | India
538 | 58 | Arun Chaprana | India
539 | 58 | Ajay Dev Goud | India
540 | 58 | Divyang Hinganekar | India
541 | 58 | Azim Kazi | India
542 | 58 | Sujit Nayak | India
543 | 58 | Parth Sahani | India
544 | 58 | Ashutosh Sharma | India
545 | 58 | Vivrant Sharma | India
546 | 58 | Kumar Kartikeya Singh | India
547 | 59 | Ravi Chauhan | India
548 | 59 | Shubham Garhwal | India
549 | 59 | Shafiqullah Ghafari | Afghanistan
550 | 59 | M. Mohammed | India
551 | 59 | Pulkit Narang | India
552 | 59 | Pradosh Paul | India
553 | 59 | Pushpendra Singh Rathore | India
554 | 59 | Jason Sangha | Australia
555 | 59 | Purnank Tyagi | India
556 | 59 | Samarth Vyas | India
557 | 60 | Duan Jansen | South Africa
558 | 60 | Dev Lakra | India
559 | 60 | Ajay Mandal | India
560 | 60 | Lakhan Raja | India
561 | 60 | Girinath Reddy | India
562 | 60 | Siddhant Sharma | India
563 | 60 | Matthew Short | Australia
564 | 60 | Anunay Singh | India
565 | 60 | Saurin Thakar | India
566 | 60 | Nyeem Young | West Indies
567 | 61 | Yuvraj Chaudhary | India
568 | 61 | Khizar Dafedar | India
569 | 61 | Sahil Dhiwan | India
570 | 61 | Arjit Gupta | India
571 | 61 | Mickil Jaiswal | India
572 | 61 | Ryan John | West Indies
573 | 61 | J. Kousik | India
574 | 61 | Jitender Pal | India
575 | 61 | Jonty Sidhu | India
576 | 61 | Yashovardhan Singh | India
577 | 61 | Beyers Swanepoel | South Africa
578 | 61 | Pranshu Vijayran | India
579 | 62 | Ishan Afridi | India
580 | 62 | Mohammed Afridi | India
581 | 62 | Prerit Agrawal | India
582 | 62 | Aidan Cahill | Australia
583 | 62 | Mark Deyal | West Indies
584 | 62 | Nidhish Rajagopal | India
585 | 62 | Bavanaka Sandeep | India
586 | 62 | Safyaan Sharif | Scotland
587 | 62 | Henry Shipley | New Zealand
588 | 62 | Maxwell Swaminathan | India
589 | 62 | Johan Van Dyk | South Africa
590 | 62 | Dunith Wellalage | Sri Lanka