IPL 2021- 'Makes the game..': RCB's Devdutt Padikkal on batting alongside skipper Virat Kohli

Devdutt Padikkal is ready for his first Indian Premier League at home. He had a prolific run in the 2020 edition of the cash-rich league and continued his sublime form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day tournament, where the 20-year-old became the first Indian player to smash four consecutive hundreds in List A cricket.

The 20-year-old opener talked about his experience with skipper Virat Kohli and South Africa's AB de Villiers in an interview with Hindustan Times. He said: "That was a pretty special experience to have. You get to learn so much from them. The kind of passion and drive they have for the game, the way they play, the way they carry themselves through the busy, long tournament."

Padikkal has opened innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore alongside Virat Kohli in the previous edition. He talked about his experience while batting alongside the Indian captain and how he "makes the game pretty easy".

He said: "He plays at such a high level; when you are batting with him, you feel you have to really push yourself and match the standard at which he plays. That helped improve my game."

"Batting with him, he makes the game pretty easy. He understands the game so well, when to take a chance and when to pull back, and when to really go after the bowling. When you have so much knowledge and experience it makes our job very easy at the other end," the 20-year-old added.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to kick-off IPL 2021 in the season-opener against Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on April 9, 2021.