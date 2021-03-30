'To lead this team one day...': Rishabh Pant reacts as Delhi Capitals announce him as captain for IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday announced Rishabh Pant as the captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 season while ruling out Shreyas Iyer for the entire tournament due to shoulder injury. After being appointed the captain of Delhi Capitals, Rishabh Pant said that he always dreamt about leading Delhi and the dream has now come true.

Pant, who made his IPL debut in 2016, has come a long way. From being a hard-hitting batsman to become a match-winner for DC and Team India, the youngster has exponentially grown as a player over the years. In the 2018 edition of IPL, Pant hammered an impressive 684 runs before being named the vice-captain of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020.

Pant said that with a top coaching staff and a plethora of experienced players around him, he can't wait to give his best for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021.

"Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I've always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled. I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff, and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can't wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals,” Pant said after being appointed DC captain for IPL 2021.

Whereas Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting said that this is a tremendous opportunity for Pant while adding successful series against Australia and England will give him the confidence to succeed in the new role.

Ricky Ponting said, “The previous two seasons under Shreyas’ leadership have been incredible, and the results speak for themselves. This is a tremendous opportunity for young Rishabh, who is coming off successful stints against Australia and England which will no doubt give him the confidence needed to take on a new role that comes with a lot more responsibility. The coaching group is excited to work with him, and we can’t wait for the season to get started.”

Rishabh Pant's first match as Delhi Capitals captain will be against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on April 10.