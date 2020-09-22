IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja, a biggest thorn for Rajasthan Royals and Steve Smith

Rajasthan Royals will hope to begin their IPL 2020 campaign with a win as they take on Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

However, 'Sir Jadeja' might pose a major thorn for Steve Smith and Co. and might hamper their dreams to begin their IPL 2020 campaign with a win. In the head-to-head stats between the two teams, Chennai has won 14 times, whereas, Rajasthan has won 7 times and Jadeja has been vital for Chennai Super Kings during these games.

A former Rajasthan Royals player has played well against his old side. Jadeja scalped 16 wickets in 14 matches against Rajasthan Royals. He has an average of 19 and a strike rate of 15.8 against RR, which is better than any other active team.

Jadeja has been a nightmare for RR skipper Steve Smith as the left-arm spinner dismissed the Aussie five times. Ravindra Jadeja has picked up two 4-fors against RR.

Looking at the conditions in the UAE, Jadeja might just be Dhoni's trump card tonight.