IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja, a biggest thorn for Rajasthan Royals and Steve Smith

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Sep 22, 2020, 03.52 PM(IST)

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Jadeja has been a nightmare for RR skipper Steve Smith as the left-arm spinner dismissed the Aussie five times. Ravindra Jadeja has picked up two 4-fors against RR. 

Rajasthan Royals will hope to begin their IPL 2020 campaign with a win as they take on Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. 

Also read: IPL 2020- RR vs CSK: Preview, stats, players to watchout for

However, 'Sir Jadeja' might pose a major thorn for Steve Smith and Co. and might hamper their dreams to begin their IPL 2020 campaign with a win. In the head-to-head stats between the two teams, Chennai has won 14 times, whereas, Rajasthan has won 7 times and Jadeja has been vital for Chennai Super Kings during these games. 

IN PICS: In pics- IPL trivia: Top 5 batsmen with highest individual scores!

A former Rajasthan Royals player has played well against his old side. Jadeja scalped 16 wickets in 14 matches against Rajasthan Royals. He has an average of 19 and a strike rate of 15.8 against RR, which is better than any other active team. 

Jadeja has been a nightmare for RR skipper Steve Smith as the left-arm spinner dismissed the Aussie five times. Ravindra Jadeja has picked up two 4-fors against RR. 

Looking at the conditions in the UAE, Jadeja might just be Dhoni's trump card tonight. 

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
No match is being played.
Sep 21, 2020 | Match 3
Indian Premier League, 2020
SRH
(19.4 ov) 153
VS
RCB
163/5 (20.0 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs
Full Scorecard →
Sep 20, 2020 | Match 2
Indian Premier League, 2020
DC
(20.0 ov) 157/8
(0.2 ov) 3/0
VS
KXIP
157/8 (20.0 ov)
2/2 (0.3 ov)
Delhi Capitals tied with Kings XI Punjab (Delhi Capitals win Super Over by 2 wickets)
Full Scorecard →