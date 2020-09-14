IPL trivia: Top 5 batsmen with highest individual scores!

Get WION News app for latest news
With IPL set to begin, here's the list of top 5 batsmen with highest individual scores:
West Indies' explosive batsman Chris Gayle still holds the record of highest individual score in the Indian Premier League. Gayle smashed 175 runs against Pune Warriors in 2013,
(Photograph:AFP)
Brendon McCullum smashed 158 runs in the very first match of the inaugural season in 2008 against RCB while playing for KKR.
RCB's AB de Villiers played a mammoth knock of 133 against Mumbai Indians in 2015.
Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant smashed 128 runs against SunRisers Hyderabad in 2018.
Murali Vijay played a massive knock of 127 runs against Rajasthan Royals in 2010.