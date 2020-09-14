IPL trivia: Top 5 batsmen with highest individual scores!

With IPL set to begin, here's the list of top 5 batsmen with highest individual scores: 

#1 Chris Gayle (RCB)

West Indies' explosive batsman Chris Gayle still holds the record of highest individual score in the Indian Premier League. Gayle smashed 175 runs against Pune Warriors in 2013, 

#2 Brendon McCullum (KKR)

Brendon McCullum smashed 158 runs in the very first match of the inaugural season in 2008 against RCB while playing for KKR. 

#3 AB de Villiers (RCB)

RCB's AB de Villiers played a mammoth knock of 133 against Mumbai Indians in 2015. 

#4 Rishabh Pant (Delhi Capitals)

Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant smashed 128 runs against SunRisers Hyderabad in 2018. 

#5 Murali Vijay (CSK)

Murali Vijay played a massive knock of 127 runs against Rajasthan Royals in 2010. 

