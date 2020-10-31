IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals peaking at the right time, reckons captain Steve Smith

The batting unit of Rajasthan Royals fired collectively to provide them with their second-straight win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, against Kings XI Punjab on Friday, as the action continued in the T20 tournament. In what was a must-win match for RR, the Steve Smith-led outfit bagged the win with seven wickets in hand and 15 deliveries to spare.

After the crucial win, RR captain Smith said that they are peaking at the right time while adding it was nice to get over the line early as it helps the net run-rate.

“Couple of games tomorrow [on Saturday], we will be watching them closely and then will be good to go day after,” Smith said in the post-match interview.

ALSO READ: Chris Gayle fined for flinging bat after missing IPL century

However, Smith conceded that a couple of wins in between the tournament would have helped Rajasthan Royals’ cause as he said the team have ebbed and flowed during the course of the tournament thus far.

“We have sort of ebbed and flowed through the tournament. But it would have been great to win a few in the middle. But it is about peaking at the right time. We still need to do our bit. It’s nice to get over the line comfortably. It helps the net run rate,” Smith said.

Whereas Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul said the dew didn’t help KXIP while making batting easier for RR in the second innings.

ALSO READ: Chris Gayle becomes first player to smash 1000 sixes in T20 cricket

“It was a horrible toss to lose to be honest. It did get very easy to bat later on. There was a lot of dew in the second half and that made it a bit tough for the bowlers to grip the ball. When you're operating with two leg spinners like we are, it does make things difficult,” KL Rahul said.

“Don't think we bowled that badly but need to operate better with the wet ball. The dew has been unpredictable this season. You can't prepare for it but need to adapt to it,” the skipper added.

