Chris Gayle becomes first player to smash 1000 sixes in T20 cricket

Chris Gayle becomes the first cricketer in T20 history to smash 1000 sixes in the shortest format. The West Indian achieved this feat in an Indian Premier League match against Rajasthan Royals.

The Universe Boss smashed 8 sixes in his blistering knock against the Royals and saved the day for KXIP.

1000 - Chris Gayle*

690 - Kieron Pollard

485 - Brendon McCullum

467 - Shane Watson

447 - Andre Russell

417 - AB de Villiers

Gayle smashed 99 runs off 63 balls which included 8 mammoth sixes powered Kings XI Punjab to 185. He was actually dropped twice which proved costly for Rajasthan.

The 41-year-old was benched for the first half of the tournament and now is among the front-runners with most sixes by player.