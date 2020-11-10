IPL 2020 Final: Rohit Sharma on verge of touching 3 iconic milestones

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 final is all set to come to an end after the final between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. Before that, both MI and DC would be looking to get hold of the coveted trophy by winning the much-awaited summit clash.

While all eyes will be on who will win IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is on the cusp on touching three iconic landmarks in IPL. While Rohit has his eyes on his sixth IPL title after winning it four times with Mumbai Indians and once with Deccan Chargers, few personal milestones also await the Hitman.

With the final of IPL 2020, Rohit will mark his 200th match in the Indian Premier League and will become the second player after MS Dhoni to bag the milestone. Rohit has so far played 199 matches in IPL – for Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians).

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Suryakumar Yadav would have played for England straightaway, says Monty Panesar

The Hitman is also on the verge of touching 4000-run mark in IPL for Mumbai Indians and stands just eight runs away from the landmark. The likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli have already reached the milestone after spending majority of their careers in CSK and RCB respectively.

Rohit is also 43 runs away from reaching 3000 runs in the IPL as captain. The likes of Dhoni, Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have accumulated more than 3000 runs as captain of an IPL franchise.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting confident ahead of Delhi Capital's final match against Mumbai Indians

The swashbuckling right-handed batsman has struggled due to hamstring issues of late and has missed four matches for the Mumbai franchise. He has managed to score just 264 runs at an average of 24 and a strike-rate of 126.31. However, he would be looking to play a big knock in the grand finale of IPL 2020 against Delhi Capitals and guide his side to fifth IPL trophy.