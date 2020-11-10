IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting confident ahead of Delhi Capital's final match against Mumbai Indians

Ahead of the final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on Tuesday, Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has backed the Delhi outfit to come out all guns blazing against the four-time IPL winners.

Ponting has said that Delhi Capitals have enough firepower to defeat Mumbai Indians while adding it will depend on how the team turns up and how they execute their plans.

They have been beaten three times by Mumbai in this edition alone, but Ponting was in bullish mood ahead of the Twenty20 showdown.

"We've got enough firepower (to beat Mumbai)," the Australian great said on Monday.

"If they will be sitting back and thinking if there's a team they wouldn't want to play, it'll be us. But it's about us – it's about how we turn up, how we play, as simple as that."

The former Australian skipper emphasized that if Delhi Capitals rectify their mistakes in the previous defeats to Mumbai Indians then there is "no doubt that we'll win".

Delhi Capitals had an exemplary first half of IPL 2020 but fizzled off as the playoffs approached. After losing the Qualifier 1 to Mumbai Indians, they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 to seal their first-ever final in IPL history.

"The other thing about Mumbai is that they've played some pretty fearless cricket, some high-risk cricket certainly in the way they've batted," said Ponting.

"We know they rely on Trent Boult with the new bowl to take wickets for them – so if we can get that part right, and if they just have a few things go against them, and we execute and put them under pressure, then I'm sure the result can change."