IPL: 2 groups, 10 teams, 74 matches: The IPL 2022 season may see significant changes - Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to present a significant change in the fifteenth edition of the league, beginning with the mega auction. The IPL 2022 is probably going to return to the 74 matches format which was first utilized in 2011 when two new teams were included along with the blend to make it a 10-team tournament. The same is expected to be done when two new teams will be added from the following year onwards.

IPL has had an upside-down ride since last year. To begin with, the IPL 2020 season was delayed, and moved out of the country. Then, at that point, the IPL 2021 season was mostly held in India and will currently be finished in the UAE. The BCCI had even thought about an extension of a 10-group IPL after the 2020 season however the Covid-19 pandemic smothered the plans.

IPL presently is held in a round-robin league format with each group playing against the other seven groups twice in the league stage. The tournament then, at that point enters the end of the season games with two Qualifiers and one Eliminator before the final. But, now the round-robin league format would be changed into a group format with 10 teams being segregated into two groups of five.

The following version of the Indian Premier League is probably going to observe a 74-match competition in extension to 10 teams in 2022. The format got extreme criticism back in 2011, however, a BCCI official affirmed to the Hindustan Times that they are not prepared for a 94-match competition.

The BCCI isn't continuing with the league format as that will mean more matches, which the coordinators aren't prepared for right now comprising of worldwide responsibilities, especially the Future Tours Program.

“We are not ready for 94 matches yet. Our broadcasters are not ready. There are issues around overseas player availability and finding a suitable window. We will consider a bigger window in future years,” a BCCI official told Hindustan Times.

Format changes in IPL 2022

Mega auction with the conceivable alternative of retaining a total of 4 players

74-match format with two groups rather than a 94-match league format

The 54-day season extends to a 60-day season

Increase in salary cap by franchise

The new format will likewise result in the BCCI, franchises, players acquiring more as the general benefits would increment because of the greater number of matches. It additionally must be noticed that the incomes would additionally shoot up when broadcast deals advance beyond IPL 2023 season. Star India has the media rights right now yet the 5-year-deal would reach a conclusion after the following season.