'India's chances of winning T20 WC depend on....' - Former stumper names key player for Rohit & Co.

India were dealt a huge blow on Monday evening (October 03) as the BCCI confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah is officially ruled out of the T20 World Cup due to back stress fracture. With no Bumrah, Indian bowlers will have to step up, who have been struggling to contain the run-flow in the death overs. Despite Bumrah's absence, India still have enough firepower to go the distance in the forthcoming T20 WC, however, will the one-time winners will bank upon some of their key players to carry the bulk of responsibility in the forthcoming mega event in Australia, from October-November.

India's key players include skipper Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami (who is expected to fill in for Bumrah), Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dinesh Karthik. Former Indian stumper Saba Karim recently mentioned the player whose form will be absolutely crucial for India in the eighth edition of the men's T20 WC. "Well, one thing I can say is - India's chances of winning the World Cup depend largely on Suryakumar Yadav's form and I say this because he plays in such a difficult position," said Karim on SPORTS18's daily sports news show "Sports Over The Top".

"In the middle overs, in the T20 format, playing with such a high strike rate is not so easy, but it comes so easy for Suryakumar Yadav because of his skill, experience and he's so dexterous. He's got an uncanny ability to find the gaps in the right areas, at times he toys with the bowling and there are several vacant areas which he is able to exploit so easily. So yes Suryakumar Yadav, I hope and pray that he does well and continues with this form even in the World Cup," the former wicketkeeper-cum-selector added.

Talking about Surya, he is India's best batter in the format of late. The right-hander has been in sublime form in 2022, with 793 runs including six fifties and a hundred at a whopping strike rate of 185.28. He has slammed two half-centuries on the trot in the ongoing home T20Is versus South Africa.

At present, India is involved in the third and final T20I against SA on Tuesday evening (October 04) in Indore. After this match, India will head to Australia -- likely on October 06 -- and play two warm-up games in the run-up to their T20 WC opening clash, where they face Pakistan on October 23 at the MCG, Melbourne.