Indian player approached by Delhi nurse for 'inside information' during IPL 2020: Report

An Indian player was approached by a nurse from Delhi during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, which was played in the United Arab Emirates, for "inside information" about IPL 2020 matches in a bid to bet on them, as per reports.

The nurse, who told the player that she is working at a South Delhi hospital, alleged approached the Indian cricketer on September 30 during the IPL 2020 and inquired about confidential information related to the team, according to an Indian Express report.

The Indian cricketer, whose identity has not been revealed, reported the matter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) Anti-Corruption Unit. According the report, the Indian player had represented the country a few years ago but is not part of the current set-up.

ALSO READ: BCCI AGM: 10-team IPL approved from 2022 edition, board to back cricket's inclusion in 2028 Olympics

The development surrounding the Indian player being approached for inside information by a nurse was confirmed by ACU chief Ajit Singh, who said the matter was now "closed". The incident was investigated soon after the ACU was informed by the player about it. The nurse, reportedly, had no connection with the betting world and no further lead was found.

The Indian cricketer is said to have connected with the nurse online three years back when she approached him as a fan. The report further said the player had recently contacted her to seek advice on precautions against COVID-19. The Indian player further told the ACU that he never met the nurse in person and only interacted with her on social media.

ALSO READ: IPL overshadows coronavirus, tops list of most trending search on Google India in 2020

Reportedly, when the nurse asked for "inside information", the cricketer warned her that he would inform the authorities about her query to which she replied by saying that all messages would be deleted and she won't tell anyone about their conversations.

IPL 2020 was won by Mumbai Indians as the franchise lifted their fifth trophy - the most by a club in IPL history.