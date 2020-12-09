IPL overshadows coronavirus, tops list of most trending search on Google India in 2020

The ‘Indian Premier League’ (IPL) became the most searched query on Google in India for the year 2020 – the same year in which ‘coronavirus’ or ‘COVID-19’ wreaked havoc and disrupted the lifestyle of almost the entire world.

Cricket, which was suspended for months like many other sports due to the deadly virus, came as a relief for a cricket-crazy country like India and with IPL 2020 in the UAE becoming the first multi-team tournament to be held post-lockdown, the term ‘Indian Premier League’ broke records as it became the most searched query on Google in India.

Google India on Wednesday announced that Indian Premier League beat the massively trending searches as coronavirus or COVID-19 for the top trending query for the entire year. The news of the postponement of IPL 2020 also played a major role in topping the query list on Google.

IPL, which became the most searched sport and news event, was followed by the likes of coronavirus, US elections results, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sammann Nidhi (PM Kisan Scheme), Bihar election results and Delhi election results in the overall top trending query on the search engine giants Google.

In the year 2019, the top-most trending query on Google Search was ‘ICC Cricket World Cup’ – which was won by England for the first time ever.

With IPL 2020 shifted to the UAE and matches played behind closed doors, the viewership figures also increased a record-breaking 28 per cent as compared to IPL 2019.

Following the IPL, UEFA Champion League, English Premier League, French Open and La Liga were among the most searched sporting events on Google in India as the nation continues to show why it is regarded as one of the biggest markets for the sporting world.

