Virat Kohli left fuming as umpires deny India a DRS opportunity due to 'early' replay

The third T20I between India and Australia witnessed a chaotic and bizarre moment as the Virat Kohli-led Indian team were denied the chance to take the Decision Review System (DRS) which would have dismissed Australian opener Matthew Wade at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the 11th over when Wade failed a flick off a full-length delivery from T Natarajan. The ball went on to hit Wade’s pads but neither Natarajan nor KL Rahul thought about taking a review in a bid to reverse the on-field decision by the umpire.

However, Indian skipper Virat Kohli, fielding near the boundary rope, took the DRS which was accepted by the umpires before they decided to deny it. The reason behind the bizarre call was because India took the DRS only after the replay was shown on the big screen in the SCG.

Even Wade was heard chirping: "They have referred it? It was shown on the big screen."

While the umpires decided to not allow Indian team to take the DRS, a confused Kohli walked up to them and walked back to his fielding position after a brief chat. Whether the replay was shown on the big screen before the end of 15 seconds is yet to be known.

Wade was caught plumb as the Ball Tracker displayed three reds on the screen and should have walked back to the pavilion had the umpires not deemed India’s review as null and void.

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham reacted on the incident and took to social media platform Twitter to write: "That’s gotta be the most mistakes made in a 20 second window in all cricket."