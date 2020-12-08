Pakistan cricketers to leave New Zealand quarantine, cleared to train for 1st T20I

Pakistan cricketers are set to leave quarantine in Christchurch on Tuesday after testing negative for COVID-19, New Zealand health authorities said. The visiting Pakistani cricket team has a contingent of more than 50 players and officials have been isolated in their hotel for two weeks and were under strict mandatory isolation under New Zealand’s stringent COVID-19 protocols.

Pakistan cricketers have been confined to their rooms and are unable to train for most of that time after 10 coronavirus cases were detected among the group with head coach Misbah-ul-Haq complaining about the ‘mental’ and ‘physical’ impact on his players.

TRENDING: Watch - Sachin Tendulkar enjoys parasailing on vacation

"Top professional athletes require a certain environment to prepare so that they can perform at the minimum expected levels every time they represent their countries," Misbah said in a statement.

He said Pakistan "respect and understand" the health and safety regulations, but "there is no denying the fact that the implementation of certain regulations has affected our athletes, both mentally and physically prior to an international series"

However, New Zealand health ministry on Tuesday confirmed that all the latest swabs have come back negative and the majority of the group has been cleared to leave the hardcore quarantine.

ALSO READ: Breakdancing gets Olympic green light for Paris 2024

"After extensive testing and completion of their time in managed isolation in Christchurch, the Canterbury (district) medical officer of health is satisfied these people pose a very low risk to the community," it said.

The NZ health ministry said one person will be kept in isolation at the Christchurch quarantine hotel to ensure the recovery from the coronavirus was complete.

Pakistan will travel to Queenstown for training ahead of their first T20I of the three-match series against the Black Caps in Auckland on December 18. Both Pakistan and New Zealand will play two Tests after the completion of T20I series in New Zealand.