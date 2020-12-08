Watch - Sachin Tendulkar enjoys parasailing on vacation

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Dec 08, 2020, 01.44 PM(IST)

Watch - Sachin Tendulkar enjoys parasailing on vacation (Photo: Sachin Tendulkar) Photograph:( Instagram )

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is on a vacation with his family as the Master Blaster decided to take a break as life eases after COVID-19 lockdowns. A lover of not only cricket but also of adventure sports, Tendulkar took to social media to share some photos and a video of him parasailing. 

Tendulkar used the song ‘Udd Gaye’ by Ritviz in the background to enhance the feel of parasailing for his fans. Tendulkar captioned the post as, "Hum toh Udd Gaye! #parasailing #adventure #watersports".

Here is Sachin Tendulkar's parasailing video:

The Instagram post by Tendulkar received love and affection from his fans with many wishing him a happy vacation.

Tendulkar, updating his fans about his mysterious getaway as he recently uploaded a photo with his son, Arjun, who also plays cricket and is a left-arm pace bowler. The father-son duo was seen with stylish sunglasses as the Master Blaster captioned it: "Vacation Vibes".

Tendulkar has been quite active with his cricket-related opinions via his social media platforms. But he his non-cricket posts have been pretty vibrant as well and ranges from food to family photographs.

Tendulkar made his India debut against Pakistan in Karachi when he was 16-years-old. He made his ODI debut on December 18, 1989. After fighting for the coveted World Cup trophy for all his career, Tendulkar finally lifted the iconic trophy in ICC World Cup 2011 under MS Dhoni’s leadership.

The Master Blaster ended his career in 2013 as the highest run-scorer in Tests and ODIs.

