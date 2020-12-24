BCCI AGM: 10-team IPL approved from 2022 edition, board to back cricket's inclusion in 2028 Olympics

In what comes as a boost for domestic cricketers, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approved the addition of two more franchises in Indian Premier League (IPL) from the 2022 edition at its 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Ahmedabad.

It was widely speculated that the 2021 edition of IPL could feature 10 teams but given the current circumstances surrounding the coronavirus and less time in hand before IPL 2021, the BCCI has approved addition of two teams from 2022 edition. The BCCI will support International Cricket Council's bid for the inclusion of cricket in 2028 Olympics after clarity from Indian Olympic Association.

According to a report in TOI, the BCCI is set to design a compensation package for domestic cricketers if the Ranji Trophy or the Vijay Hazare Trophy is cancelled due to COVID-19. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is scheduled to kick-start from January 10 to 31.

“The idea to compensate the domestic cricketers adequately was mooted by BCCI secretary Jay Shah,” a reliable source told TOI on Thursday.

The BCCI has further increased the insurance cover for cricketers from INR 5 lakh to INR 10 lakh.

Furthermore, the retirement age of umpires, match referees and scorers to 60 from 55.

Notably, there were no questions raised on BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s endorsement deals, which has made headlines over the last couple of weeks, and no questions were put on the floor.

Rajiv Shukla returned as vice-president of BCCI after being elected unopposed whereas Brijesh Patel and Khairul Majumdar retain their positions in IPL governing council.