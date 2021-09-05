India vs England: KL Rahul fined for breaching the ICC's code of conduct

Indian batsman KL Rahul has been fined 15% of his match fee for breaching the ICC's code of conduct during the fourth Test of the five-match series between India and England.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday (September 5) informed that Rahul has been penalised for protesting against the umpire's decision after his dismissal on day three of the fourth Test at The Oval.

Besides deduction in match fee, one demerit point will also be added to Rahul's disciplinary record as it was his first offence in a 24-month period.

During England pacer James Anderson's over, Rahul was dismissed at the score of 46. Initially, it was given not out by the on-field umpire but after England reviews it, the replays showed an edge off the bat and then the decision was overturned.

KL Rahul made his displeasure clear after the review adjudged him out and was found guilty of breaching the ICC's code of conduct relating to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision during an international match", the world cricket governing body said in a statement.

The decision was made by on-field umpires Alex Wharf and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough, and match referee Chris Broad.

The ICC said there was no need for a formal hearing as Rahul accepted the sanction proposed by match referee Chris Broad.