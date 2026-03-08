/IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup final: Abhishek Sanju give India perfect start with 92 runs in powerplay

India were given a perfect start by the batting duo of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma as they scored 92 runs in the Powerplay of the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand on Sunday (Mar 8). Playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium against New Zealand in the final, Abhishek completed his fifty in 18 balls as India set the tone for the final. Abhishek’s innings comes after he was underfire for a poor batting show at the start of the tournament.

Abhishek-Sanju make perfect start

With pressure on his shoulders, it was Abhishek who silenced his critics as he scored an 18-ball fifty to give India a perfect start. The 92-run stand was the highest ever for India in a T20 World Cup. Abhishek was soon dismissed by Rachin Ravindra for 52 off 21 as he helped the Men in Blue get a perfect start. His innings consisted of 6 fours and 3 sixes and averaged almost three runs per ball.

Highest PP scores in T20 WCs

92/0 - IND vs NZ, Ahmedabad, 2026 Final

92/1 - WI vs AFG, Bridgetown, 2024

91/1 - NED vs IRE, Sylhet, 2014

89/3 - ENG vs SA, Mumbai WS, 2016

86/1 - IND vs NAM, Delhi, 2026

Team management shows faith in duo

Despite issues facing issues with the form, the team management showed faith in Varun and Abhishek. While Abhishek was expected to retain, there were question marks on his stay in the Playing XI with Kuldeep Yadav in the frame. However, Kuldeep had to once again settle for a place on the bench as he played no role in India’s campaign on home soil, with his only opportunity coming in the Pakistan contest in Colombo.