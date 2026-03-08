/ICC postpones Doha meeting amid Middle East conflict: Reports

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has postponed its three-day meeting that was scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar, from March 25 to 27. The decision was taken due to the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. According to reports, the meeting has now been rescheduled for next month on the same continent. A formal communication regarding the change was sent to ICC members on Saturday, a day before the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 between the India and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The meeting was expected to be attended by ICC board directors, chief executives, committee members, and other senior officials. It is part of the organisation’s regular governance schedule and typically provides a platform to discuss key issues related to the present and future of international cricket.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The ICC had chosen Qatar as the venue because of the country’s increasing involvement in the sport. In a statement released on Feb 22, the council said its partnership with the Qatar Cricket Association and the Qatar Olympic Committee has helped cricket grow quickly in Qatar in recent years.