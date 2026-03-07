Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /T20 World Cup 2026 Final: What happens if rain disrupts IND vs NZ in Ahmedabad?

T20 World Cup 2026 Final: What happens if rain disrupts IND vs NZ in Ahmedabad?

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Mar 07, 2026, 15:42 IST | Updated: Mar 07, 2026, 15:42 IST
T20 World Cup 2026 Final: What happens if rain disrupts IND vs NZ in Ahmedabad?

Narendra Modi Stadium Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

India will face New Zealand in their second consecutive T20 World Cup final to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Team India is preparing for another major ICC final, their fourth appearance in a summit clash since 2023. The Men in Blue, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, will take on the New Zealand on Sunday (Mar 8) in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This clash is very important for India as they aim to achieve a historic result in the tournament. Meanwhile, New Zealand will also look to deliver a strong performance and challenge the co-hosts in the final.

What if rain affects the final?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The weather in Ahmedabad could play a crucial role in determining whether the match proceeds as scheduled. If rain interrupts play on Sunday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has measures in place to manage the situation. If the match is stopped because of rain, play will restart from the same point once the ground is ready again.

The ICC has also scheduled a reserve day in case the match cannot be completed on the scheduled day due to bad weather. However, officials will first try to finish the game on the scheduled day, even if there are delays.

If rain prevents play on both the match day and the reserve day, then both teams will be declared joint winners.

Trending Stories

What if the match ends in a tie?

Another possibility is that the final could end with both teams scoring the same number of runs. In such a case, the winner will be decided through a Super Over.

A Super Over is a tie-break method used in limited-overs cricket. Each team gets six balls to bat and only three batters and one bowler are involved. If a team loses two wickets, their innings ends immediately.

The side that batted second in the main match will bat first in the Super Over, while the other team will chase the target. If the Super Over also ends in a tie, additional Super Overs will continue until a winner is named.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

Trending Topics