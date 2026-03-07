/T20 World Cup 2026 Final: What happens if rain disrupts IND vs NZ in Ahmedabad?

Team India is preparing for another major ICC final, their fourth appearance in a summit clash since 2023. The Men in Blue, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, will take on the New Zealand on Sunday (Mar 8) in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This clash is very important for India as they aim to achieve a historic result in the tournament. Meanwhile, New Zealand will also look to deliver a strong performance and challenge the co-hosts in the final.

Also Read - T20 World Cup 2026 Final: How to book tickets for India vs New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

What if rain affects the final?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The weather in Ahmedabad could play a crucial role in determining whether the match proceeds as scheduled. If rain interrupts play on Sunday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has measures in place to manage the situation. If the match is stopped because of rain, play will restart from the same point once the ground is ready again.

The ICC has also scheduled a reserve day in case the match cannot be completed on the scheduled day due to bad weather. However, officials will first try to finish the game on the scheduled day, even if there are delays.

If rain prevents play on both the match day and the reserve day, then both teams will be declared joint winners.

Also Read - All England Open 2026: Lakshya Sen enters semis after beating Li Shi Feng

What if the match ends in a tie?

Another possibility is that the final could end with both teams scoring the same number of runs. In such a case, the winner will be decided through a Super Over.

A Super Over is a tie-break method used in limited-overs cricket. Each team gets six balls to bat and only three batters and one bowler are involved. If a team loses two wickets, their innings ends immediately.